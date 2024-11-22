Vin Diesel's Former Staffer Requests Names of Past Sexual Assault Accusers — But 57-Year-Old Actor Insists NONE Exist
Vin Diesel’s former staff member has demanded the actor turn over the names of women who accused him of sexual assault before 2010 amid their nasty court battle — but he insists none exist.
The Hollywood actor's ex-assistant, Asta Jonasson, sued him for sexual battery and claimed he assaulted her in a Georgia hotel in 2010, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In December 2023, Jonasson filed a complaint in Los Angeles, claiming that the actor forcibly pulled her onto a bed, groped her breasts and legs, and masturbated at a hotel in Atlanta back in 2010.
The actor’s lawyer shut down the claims and said: “Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."
In March 2024, Diesel's legal team requested that the case be tossed and Jonasson pay his legal fees.
According to the court documents, the actor "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation of Plaintiff’s Complaint and further denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever as against Defendant and that Plaintiff has been damaged as alleged, or in any other sum or sums, or at all."
Jonasson sued Diesel, his production company One Race Films, as well as his sister Samantha Vincent, who serves as president of the company.
According to the lawsuit, Jonasson claimed she was his personal assistant while he worked on the film Fast 5.
- 'Fast & Furious' Star Vin Diesel Asks Judge to Toss Ex-Assistant’s Bombshell Sexual Battery Lawsuit, Demands She Pay His Legal Fees
- Vin Diesel’s Company Fighting Actor’s Ex-Assistant in Court Over Bombshell Sexual Battery Allegation
- Vin Diesel Sued By Ex-Personal Assistant Over Alleged 2010 Sexual Assault
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Recently, Jonasson demanded that Diesel should turn over all NDAs signed by the actor or his company before October 2010.
She requested a list of people who accused him of sexual assault before her case — which Diesel's lawyer said was “grossly overboard.”
Diesel's legal team also called Jonasson's request "improper and irrelevant."
The Hollywood star's rep claimed there have been no cases against the actor for sexual misconduct or assault allegations.
In addition, Diesel's team argued that any prior private agreements aren't relevant in this matter.
Diesel's legal team shot down Jonasson's demands for a detailed employee list and said: "These are not individuals who are even alleged to have information relevant to the claims or defenses in this action. Plaintiff's purported basis for the disclosure of their identities is non-sequitur."
The Hollywood actor's rep also clarified there aren't any sexual assault allegations, as well as misconduct allegations, against the star and stated: "Therefore, there are no related facts, documents, or witnesses."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.