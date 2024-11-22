Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel's Former Staffer Requests Names of Past Sexual Assault Accusers — But 57-Year-Old Actor Insists NONE Exist

vin diesel assistant lawsuit trial date set court los angeles fast set georgia
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vin Diesel’s former staff member has demanded the actor turn over the names of women who accused him of sexual assault before 2010 amid their nasty court battle — but he insists none exist.

The Hollywood actor's ex-assistant, Asta Jonasson, sued him for sexual battery and claimed he assaulted her in a Georgia hotel in 2010, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel assistant lawsuit trial date set court los angeles fast set georgia
Source: MEGA

Diesel and his team denied all allegations made against the actor.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2023, Jonasson filed a complaint in Los Angeles, claiming that the actor forcibly pulled her onto a bed, groped her breasts and legs, and masturbated at a hotel in Atlanta back in 2010.

The actor’s lawyer shut down the claims and said: “Let me be very clear, Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly 9-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations."

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2024, Diesel's legal team requested that the case be tossed and Jonasson pay his legal fees.

According to the court documents, the actor "denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation of Plaintiff’s Complaint and further denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief whatsoever as against Defendant and that Plaintiff has been damaged as alleged, or in any other sum or sums, or at all."

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel
Source: MEGA

According to the lawsuit, Jonasson claimed she was his personal assistant while he worked on the film Fast 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonasson sued Diesel, his production company One Race Films, as well as his sister Samantha Vincent, who serves as president of the company.

According to the lawsuit, Jonasson claimed she was his personal assistant while he worked on the film Fast 5.

MORE ON:
Vin Diesel

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Jonasson demanded that Diesel should turn over all NDAs signed by the actor or his company before October 2010.

She requested a list of people who accused him of sexual assault before her case — which Diesel's lawyer said was “grossly overboard.”

Diesel's legal team also called Jonasson's request "improper and irrelevant."

Article continues below advertisement
vin diesel assistant lawsuit trial date set court los angeles fast set georgia
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star's rep claimed there have been no cases against the actor for sexual misconduct or assault allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood star's rep claimed there have been no cases against the actor for sexual misconduct or assault allegations.

In addition, Diesel's team argued that any prior private agreements aren't relevant in this matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Diesel's legal team shot down Jonasson's demands for a detailed employee list and said: "These are not individuals who are even alleged to have information relevant to the claims or defenses in this action. Plaintiff's purported basis for the disclosure of their identities is non-sequitur."

The Hollywood actor's rep also clarified there aren't any sexual assault allegations, as well as misconduct allegations, against the star and stated: "Therefore, there are no related facts, documents, or witnesses."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

fast furious vin diesel shapewear pp
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

The actor's legal team has stated there are no names to list.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.