Footage from the live event from ESPN screened on ABC, showed the Duke of Sussex receiving the award named after the NFL player who chose to exchange his football for army boots and join the U.S. Army after 9/11. Tillman was tragically killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire.

Dressed in a long, green column gown, the video shows Williams and her family in the front row remaining seated as people around them rise and applaud.

The award had already stirred controversy when Tillman’s mother slammed the organization’s decision to honor the British prince with an American award.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting," Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, told The Daily Mail.