BREAKING NEWS
Venus Williams

GRAND SLAM! Venus Williams ‘Snubbed’ Prince Harry by Refusing to Join Claps and Standing Ovation When He Was Handed Pat Tillman Gong

Image of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: ESPN/ABC

The crowd stands and applauds Harry as he goes onstage to receive the ESPY Pat Tillman Service Award, but Venus Williams does not.

By:

Jul. 15 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Tennis Legend Venus Williams can effortlessly leap across a tennis court, but she kept her feet planted firmly on the ground and did not participate in a standing ovation or a round of applause when Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Service Award at ESPN’s ESPY awards Thursday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Williams, whose sister Serena is a close friend of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, stared blankly ahead as Harry took the stage and Meghan stood applauding, mere feet from where Williams was seated at the glittering ceremony held in Los Angeles.

venus
Source: ESPN/ABC

Footage from the live event from ESPN screened on ABC, showed the Duke of Sussex receiving the award named after the NFL player who chose to exchange his football for army boots and join the U.S. Army after 9/11. Tillman was tragically killed in Afghanistan by friendly fire.

Dressed in a long, green column gown, the video shows Williams and her family in the front row remaining seated as people around them rise and applaud.

The award had already stirred controversy when Tillman’s mother slammed the organization’s decision to honor the British prince with an American award.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting," Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, told The Daily Mail.

prince harry epsys abc
Source: ESPN/ABC

Pat Tillman's mother, Mary, said she was shocked Harry was chosen for the award. 'There are recipients that are far more fitting,' she said.

"There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she said.

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections, or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ESPN said that the Duke of Sussex was selected for the honor in recognition of his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" by founding the Invictus Games, "creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women — both active-duty and veterans — who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries."

Venus Williams
tillmanharry
Source: MEGA

The Pat Tillman service award honors the former NFL player who gave up his career to join the army after 9/11 and was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry served in the British Armed Forces for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, and helped launch the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style sporting event for service members, in 2014.

Source: radar

A source claimed the royal is used to criticism by now, but criticism of his military record and work with veterans is a "particularly bitter pill to swallow."

"Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," they said. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award."

