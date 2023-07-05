The Reality Show Craze: Unraveling the Phenomenon Behind Their Popularity
The world where we live is a place of social media, influencers, trends, and entertainment. Despite the rising cost of living in different countries, we still agree to monthly payments for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and even digital news platforms. Entertainment is so vital in our days that some people can subscribe to The New York Times just to play some word games. On top of this, the most magnetic entertainment product is reality shows.
In 2007, when The Kardashians premiered their reality show for the very first time, it was a real boom. Not many media influencers back then and reality shows like those used to be existing. Along with that, social media brought a massive wave of media influencers who easily navigated from Instagram timelines to the TV screens. Now, wherever you turn your head, all is a reality show with people recording on streets, cafes, and everywhere.
In the USA, approximately 60% of women watch at least one reality show, and most of them, as the data shows, are below the age of 35. What is it that makes reality shows so much captivating, and makes people create their own “reality show environments” using social media platforms? This is a simple question that stands for various reasons and facts.
Reality Shows, Live Casinos, Immersive Theatres… It’s All About One Thing
One of the reasons standing behind the phenomenon of reality shows is the audience’s desire to have as much immersive experience as possible. Made-up stories and TV shows are not satisfactory in the same way as playing a game with a robot or watching the same spectacle people used to watch decades ago.
Have you ever wondered why many gamers prefer playing just live casino games? I mean, it is very simple, people gamble to win money, and at first glance, that’s what they mostly care about. Not true. With the example of a live casino in Australia that offers live dealer games, could be easily pointed out live games have more to offer than just the promise of winning money: It’s the immersive experience with a personal touch.
This is almost the same promise people follow when they spend hours in front of the screens watching The Kardashians, Love is Blind, etc. Viewers are convinced that they are not just a part of the audience but a part of the show. On the other hand, when gamers communicate with a real person and get personalized instructions, they feel more secure and show more trust in the game.
People’s desire to become a part of the game or a show has already transformed many industries, including even the theatre. Could you ever imagine sitting in the audience and watching a performance with VR glasses? Well, this is not a fantasy, since theatres already attempt to implement the idea. These developments followed recent technological advancements, when Meta introduced its VR headset, and Apple announced the revolutionary Vision Pro computers.
Life is quick and we like consuming 'fast food'
Just as we opt for fast food to satisfy our hunger quickly, we have developed a preference for consuming our portion of entertainment on the go. Watching videos and movies has become a popular pastime while commuting on the bus, or grabbing a quick breakfast. In this context, reality shows are not alternatives to movies or documentaries, but only to TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Reality shows perfectly align with this preference for fast and easily digestible content, by offering a pass into the lives of others, packed with drama, emotions, and unexpected events. Just like fast food, they may not always be the healthiest choice, but they provide a convenient escape from reality, allowing the audiences to momentarily immerse themselves in the lives of the show's participants, follow their journeys, and even start to feel a sense of connection.
…But It’s Also Helpful and Can Even Be Valuable
Reality shows probably couldn’t create the phenomenon they did if they didn’t have something useful to offer. This idea can sound controversial, but to analyze it let’s look into the content those shows may produce. Many of them tell about the struggles of minorities, like LGBTQ people, or the struggles of individuals who have mental health issues, for example. With the very wide inclusion of topics, reality shows have left their influence on many aspects of our lives, from show business to politics.
Furthermore, reality shows like "The Biggest Loser" or "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" have expanded beyond their entertainment goal to become platforms for personal growth and empowerment. And yes, while reality shows can be labeled as the "fast food" of the entertainment industry, they obviously have the potential to be thought-provoking and impactful. In this regard, they show that entertainment products can not only entertain but also inspire some ideas, rise social issues, etc.