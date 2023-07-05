The Reality Show Craze: Unraveling the Phenomenon Behind Their Popularity

The world where we live is a place of social media, influencers, trends, and entertainment. Despite the rising cost of living in different countries, we still agree to monthly payments for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and even digital news platforms. Entertainment is so vital in our days that some people can subscribe to The New York Times just to play some word games. On top of this, the most magnetic entertainment product is reality shows.

In 2007, when The Kardashians premiered their reality show for the very first time, it was a real boom. Not many media influencers back then and reality shows like those used to be existing. Along with that, social media brought a massive wave of media influencers who easily navigated from Instagram timelines to the TV screens. Now, wherever you turn your head, all is a reality show with people recording on streets, cafes, and everywhere.

In the USA, approximately 60% of women watch at least one reality show, and most of them, as the data shows, are below the age of 35. What is it that makes reality shows so much captivating, and makes people create their own “reality show environments” using social media platforms? This is a simple question that stands for various reasons and facts.