THC Vape: The Good, The Bad, and The Best

There are a whole bunch of THC vapes out there to choose from. You can pick up anything from bootleg vapes to premium, mind-melting vapes that will make you feel like you’re puffing for the first time. In this section, we’re going to focus on the best THC vape products on the planet.

In this article, we’ll explore the good, the bad, and the best THC vapes. We’ll introduce you to our favorite THC vape products, teach you how to find the best and give you some pointers on how to avoid bad vapes. If you like getting lifted, you’ve come to the right place!

THC vapes are one of the most popular THC products on the market. These handy little devices allow you to feel the power of THC at a moment's notice and provide you with flavors so delicious, your taste buds might do a little dance. We know that many of our readers love vaping THC, but aren’t sure how to find the best. No worries, we have you covered!

The Pineapple Express Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds pen is one of the newest THC vapes in the TRĒ House collection and is making big waves in the cannabis community. This powerful pen contains a beautiful blend of live rosin cannabinoids, liquid diamonds , and tastes just like the classic strain “Pineapple Express”. This is a fantastic option for people who love the classics.

Ingredients: 1200mg of Delta 8, 500mg of HHC, 5mg of Delta 9, 50mg of Delta 10, 50mg of THCP

The Candy Land Liquid Diamonds pen is another newcomer to the TRĒ House line up and is one of our favorite pens yet. This baby provides a super potent blend of cannabinoids like Delta 8, HHC, and THCP, tastes incredible and gets you more lit than the Vegas strip. This is a great choice for those who want to get especially baked.

Mimosa Live Resin HHC by TRĒ House

Ingredients: 1900mg of Live Resin HHC

If you’re on the hunt for a super potent pen that tastes like a relaxing Sunday brunch, you’ve found it! The Mimosa Live Resin HHC pen from TRĒ House has one of the best flavor profiles we’ve ever tasted. It also contains premium live resin HHC that will get even the most experienced space cadets more baked than they ever dreamed of.

Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 by TRĒ House

Ingredients: 1250mg of Delta 8, 500mg of Delta 10, 5mg of THCP

If you’re into sweets, this is the pen for you! The Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 pen is like throwing a birthday party for your taste buds. This potent pen contains a whopping 1250mg of high-quality Delta combined with Delta 10 and THCP to really help you blast off. When you want to get ripped on a sweet treat, this is the pen you should be reaching for.

Rainbow Sherbert THCP by TRĒ House

Ingredients: 2,000mg blend of THC-P, Delta-8, Delta-9 & Delta-10

Ready to taste the rainbow? The Rainbow Sherbert pen from TRĒ House is so good, it belongs with that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. This pen is packed with THCP, which is widely considered the trippiest of all cannabinoids. If you’re looking for that “Alice in Wonderland” type of experience, this is the pen for you!