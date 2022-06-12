Steph Curry's Estranged Parents Appear To 'Spouse Swap' After Allegedly Being Spotted Out With Partners Who Used To Be Married To Each Other
Basketball star Steph Curry's parents set the internet ablaze as rumors swirled they were embracing "spouse swapping" after allegedly being seen separately out and about with partners who used to be married to each other.
This comes after the estranged former couple, Dell and Sonya, went through a heated divorce in which both of them accused each other of cheating throughout their 33 year marriage.
"Dell and Sonia [sic] Curry have done 'spouse swap'. The people they are seeing used to married to each other," Babble Sports tweeted on Saturday, June 11. The post included pictures of the exes who were seated separately, but seemingly at the same basketball game. "Whole new level of pettiness being displayed here ladies and gentlemen. Unbelievable."
Dell was photographed with his arm around a blonde woman in a blue top, but social media sleuths quickly realized she looked familiar — in fact, she looked exactly like the ex-wife of Sonya's current boyfriend, former New England Patriots tight end Steven Johnson.
The comment section was quickly flooded with family photos of Steven and his ex-wife, allegedly proving they did used to be married to each other. One user comically wrote, "A story of pettiness and redemption but redemption nonetheless," while another added, "swingers club? curry fam gotta be in shambles man smh."
As Radar previously reported, Dell accused his ex of having an affair with Steven "during the marriage and prior to the date of separation" in a bombshell August 2021 court filing. He asked the judge not to grant Sonya any alimony, insisting she was not only unfaithful, but that she was currently living with the former NFL star in Tennessee at the time he filed the court documents.
Sonya denied the allegations, insisting she never cheated on her estranged ex-husband and that she wasn't living with Steven. She also stated Dell was the one who had repeatedly been unfaithful throughout their marriage.
The exes filed for divorce last June and their divorce was finalized on August 23.