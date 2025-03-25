Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Jam Master Jay Slayer Was Shanked in the Slammer – While Doing Time With 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione

The killing of Jam Master Jay took place in the same jail housing Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

March 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Retribution has finally arrived for the cold-blooded killer who murdered Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Karl 'Little D' Jordan, 41, who managed to elude punishment for over two decades, quickly got a taste of jailhouse justice when he was shanked in a brawl at the notorious Brooklyn lockup that also cages Sean 'Diddy' Combs and suspected UnitedHealth CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.

A source inside the Metropolitan Detention Center said Jordan, who is expected to recover, was likely the target in the brutal attack and now will presumably be put in protective isolation, as he's still a marked man.

"This was a high-profile case involving one of the biggest rap stars of all time, and you got the feeling this wasn't just another jailhouse rumble – it was intentional and payback for Jam Master's murder," a Run-DMC insider told us.

Jordan was only 18 when he gunned down the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, his godfather, who was in revenge for being cut out of a lucrative cocaine deal.

He was finally convicted in 2024, when witnesses who had been keeping their mouths shut for 22 years came forward.

One person who'd been at the scene identified Jordan as the shooter who broke into Jam Master's New York recording studio in 2002 and shot the hip-hop great.

The onlooker also fingered Ronald Washington – who stood guard during the homicide – as Jordan's accomplice.

They have not yet been sentenced.

Our source said: "There are a lot of people with connections who feel this creep escaped justice and lived as a free man for more than 20 years after gunning down a superstar, and they want him dead."

