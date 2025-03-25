EXCLUSIVE: Inside Story of How Jam Master Jay Slayer Was Shanked in the Slammer – While Doing Time With 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Luigi Mangione

Jordan was only 18 when he gunned down the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, his godfather, who was in revenge for being cut out of a lucrative cocaine deal.

He was finally convicted in 2024, when witnesses who had been keeping their mouths shut for 22 years came forward.

One person who'd been at the scene identified Jordan as the shooter who broke into Jam Master's New York recording studio in 2002 and shot the hip-hop great.

The onlooker also fingered Ronald Washington – who stood guard during the homicide – as Jordan's accomplice.