EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Grim Prison Christmas Day Schedule Away From $40M LA Mansion: Dinner at 11am and Poker Game for Matchsticks
Caged music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be served a Christmas Day lunch but he'll be chowing down at 11am as he spends his first Yuletide in the slammer away from his $40million mansion.
Diddy, used to blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time in Las Vegas card games, can then play poker for matchsticks with fellow cons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He's also free to kick back on December 25 and enjoy three-on-three basketball or even a soccer match with fellow inmates, but it is a world away from his opulent Beverly Hills pad.
The outdoor games will give him a chance to burn off his lunch as his festive roast will come with all the fixings, such as mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and gravy, plus two dinner rolls with margarine to mop up the juices.
He will be offered a selection of fruit pies or an ice cream sundae to wrap up the main event.
Combs, 55, is held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail several times and a source told us: "It is not quite the lavish spread I'm sure he's used to being served at one of his mansions but the cooks here do a pretty fine feast so, I suppose, it is the best he's gonna get."
If Combs is still hungry come dinnertime at 4 p.m., he’ll get his choice of a meat sandwich or a veggie burger. Both meals come with steamed rice, pinto beans and corn as options for sides.
The jailhouse also offers peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and potato chips.
Combs has been placed in the 4 North unit of MDC, a dorm facility, which has around 20 inmates with looser rules than the general population and diversions for prisoners, including air hockey, TV and video games.
The source added about the Christmas Day regime: "The jail lays on a variety of events, activities and tournaments available to the incarcerated population.
"These include card games, dominos, three-on-three basketball and a soccer tournament. Again, these card games aren't quite the high-stakes poker he is used to indulging in with his cronies in Las Vegas."
Last week we revealed how he will remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025 after deciding not to pursue bail further.
The disgraced music fixer will have access to a laptop while he remains behind bars following a decree signed by a federal judge.
According to court documents, Combs, also known as P Diddy, has opted to forego attempts at temporary release before his trial. Despite three previous bail denials, he remains detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Combs is accused of leading a "criminal enterprise," allegedly using coercion and threats to manipulate individuals to satisfy his sexual interests and conceal his actions.
The artist has vehemently denied all charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, fraud, and transportation for prostitution.
The judge's decree stated: "The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM."
Combs' laptop will be allowed in his unit's visiting room. However, the laptop is not to be used "to take or store notes".
Diddy's lawyers raised objections about the limitations on the laptop, claiming that the government aimed to monitor his handwritten notes, leading to alleged breaches of confidentiality.