EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'Sex Beast' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Grim Prison Christmas Day Schedule Away From $40M LA Mansion: Dinner at 11am and Poker Game for Matchsticks

Caged music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be served a Christmas Day lunch but he'll be chowing down at 11am as he spends his first Yuletide in the slammer away from his $40million mansion.

Diddy, used to blowing hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time in Las Vegas card games, can then play poker for matchsticks with fellow cons, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He's also free to kick back on December 25 and enjoy three-on-three basketball or even a soccer match with fellow inmates, but it is a world away from his opulent Beverly Hills pad.

The outdoor games will give him a chance to burn off his lunch as his festive roast will come with all the fixings, such as mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and gravy, plus two dinner rolls with margarine to mop up the juices.