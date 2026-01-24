EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'On New Mission to Freeze William's Alleged Mistress Out of ALL Royal Circles' — 'She's Still Jealous!'
Jan. 24 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Princess Kate is said to be drawing firmer social boundaries within royal life, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the future Queen remains deeply unsettled by long-running rumors of Prince William's alleged affair and is determined to keep the woman at the center of speculation far from her orbit.
Kate, 44, and William, 43, have continued to present a united front in public, but the shadow of allegations first aired in 2019 still lingers.
Affair Rumors That Never Went Away
Those rumors linked William to Rose Hanbury, 41, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and while never substantiated, insiders say the emotional impact on Kate has not faded.
"When the rumors first began circulating, Kate was deeply shaken and emotionally blindsided," a source said.
"They undermined her confidence in the life she thought was stable and secure, and the hurt they caused left a lasting imprint that has never fully faded."
Counseling, Strain And A Marriage Under Pressure
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to have sought counseling as the speculation intensified six years ago.
While friends insisted the couple are committed to their marriage and not facing separation, one insider said the relationship has had to endure lasting strain.
"They were forced to confront one of the most challenging chapters of their relationship and put in serious effort to move forward," our source added.
"While their marriage still has moments of strain, both are committed to holding the family unit together and weathering difficulties rather than walking away."
Kate Draws A Hard Line Around Rose Hanbury
From the outset, Kate was reportedly clear about one thing, and our sources say she still is.
"In 2019, Kate was very clear that Rose needed to be removed from her personal and social sphere, and she is now demanding that again," one insider said.
"Whatever cordial relationship may have existed came to an immediate halt. The speculation left Kate feeling exposed and embarrassed, and she was determined to put as much space as possible between herself and anything that might revive those damaging narratives."
Rose, who married David Rocksavage, 65, in 2009 and has three children, has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them "completely false."
She has longstanding ties to the royal family, but she and Kate have not been publicly seen together since the rumors emerged.
Jealousy, Fashion Tension And A Quiet Social Freeze
The issue has resurfaced in recent months, with claims Rose's public appearances have unsettled the Princess of Wales.
"Any time Rose surfaces at an event connected to the royal world, it reopens old emotional wounds for Kate," a former royal aide said.
"What once seemed like a harmless friendship is now colored entirely by the rumors, and the public speculation was deeply humiliating for her. Even now, the memory of it remains painful."
Additional tension has been fueled by claims Rose's fashion choices mirror Kate's.
"Those who move in royal circles have increasingly remarked on how closely Rose's style appears to mirror Kate's, right down to similar designers and overall shapes," one royal source revealed.
"It has not gone unnoticed and has become a subject of quiet chatter, something Kate finds deeply unsettling."
Unlike the openly acknowledged affair between King Charles III and Queen Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, allegations involving William have never been confirmed.
Yet the persistence of the gossip continues to complicate royal dynamics.
"Kate has always guarded her private life carefully, and she finds it deeply frustrating that these rumors continue to resurface," a source said.
"At this stage, her priority is protecting herself emotionally and ensuring she is not repeatedly exposed to the same distress."
According to insiders, that instinct has hardened into a new resolve.
"Kate is deliberately and discreetly working to limit Rose's presence within royal and aristocratic social spaces," a source said.
"It is less about retaliation and more about safeguarding her own emotional well-being. The feelings of jealousy and hurt have not fully disappeared, and she has no desire to repeatedly confront memories that reopen that painful chapter."
For now, the separation appears complete.
One aide explained: "While Kate presents a composed and forward-looking image in public, privately she has not forgotten what she went through. The experience remains very present for her, even if she chooses not to acknowledge it outwardly."