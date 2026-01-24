EXCLUSIVE: Princess Kate 'On New Mission to Freeze William's Alleged Mistress Out of ALL Royal Circles' — 'She's Still Jealous!'

The issue has resurfaced in recent months, with claims Rose's public appearances have unsettled the Princess of Wales.

"Any time Rose surfaces at an event connected to the royal world, it reopens old emotional wounds for Kate," a former royal aide said.

"What once seemed like a harmless friendship is now colored entirely by the rumors, and the public speculation was deeply humiliating for her. Even now, the memory of it remains painful."

Additional tension has been fueled by claims Rose's fashion choices mirror Kate's.

"Those who move in royal circles have increasingly remarked on how closely Rose's style appears to mirror Kate's, right down to similar designers and overall shapes," one royal source revealed.

"It has not gone unnoticed and has become a subject of quiet chatter, something Kate finds deeply unsettling."

Unlike the openly acknowledged affair between King Charles III and Queen Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana, allegations involving William have never been confirmed.

Yet the persistence of the gossip continues to complicate royal dynamics.

"Kate has always guarded her private life carefully, and she finds it deeply frustrating that these rumors continue to resurface," a source said.

"At this stage, her priority is protecting herself emotionally and ensuring she is not repeatedly exposed to the same distress."

According to insiders, that instinct has hardened into a new resolve.

"Kate is deliberately and discreetly working to limit Rose's presence within royal and aristocratic social spaces," a source said.

"It is less about retaliation and more about safeguarding her own emotional well-being. The feelings of jealousy and hurt have not fully disappeared, and she has no desire to repeatedly confront memories that reopen that painful chapter."

For now, the separation appears complete.

One aide explained: "While Kate presents a composed and forward-looking image in public, privately she has not forgotten what she went through. The experience remains very present for her, even if she chooses not to acknowledge it outwardly."