EXCLUSIVE: How Armies of Men Have Been 'Inspired' to Experiment in Bedroom Thanks to Prince William's 'VERY Naughty Kink'

Prince William has found himself at the center of an unlikely cultural shift as experts told RadarOnline.com an explicit rumor about his alleged sexual preferences has now sparked widespread experimentation among couples – while also leaving the heir to the throne privately "distressed" by a nickname he found "extremely hurtful." The shocking claims about the 43-year-old future king's alleged kinks first surfaced in 2022 when a gossip account on Instagram published an unverified blind item about a senior British royal said to be involved in "unusual bedroom habits."

The Viral Surge of a Digital Rumor

Source: MEGA Prince William faced distress over an online rumor.

Though the post did not identify anyone by name, the rumor soon attached itself to the Prince of Wales, who was already under scrutiny amid lingering speculation about his supposed affair with Rose Hanbury, 41, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Within days, hashtags linking him to the sex act known as "pegging" began trending worldwide. The unsubstantiated rumor suggested his wife, Catherine, 44, was "too traditional" to entertain her husband's supposed interest – a claim that sparked both ridicule and curiosity of Wills.

The Prince's Private Distress and Personal Toll

Source: MEGA Social media tied the story to Rose Hanbury.

A palace source said: "William was deeply aware of the gossip online and, privately, he found the nickname that rose out of the rumor and spread online – 'Dirty Willy' – extremely cruel. It became a running joke on social media, but for him it felt personal and invasive." Another insider added the prince, known for his measured temperament, "couldn't understand how something so graphic and unfounded had become entertainment." Royal sources insisted despite public fascination, the episode has left a lasting mark on the prince. One said he remains "hugely embarrassed" the rumor cannot be erased from the Internet and fears his children may one day discover it.

A Statistical Shift in Sexual Curiosity

Source: MEGA The nickname deeply upset Prince William.

Within days of the online chatter, Google Trends recorded a 400 percent surge in global searches for "pegging," while data from Pornhub showed a 318 percent increase in the United Kingdom. For the uninitiated, pegging describes a sex act in which a woman uses a strap-on device to penetrate a male partner. The topic, once considered taboo, has appeared in popular culture through shows such as Broad City and films such as Deadpool. "We've seen a real shift in how heterosexual men think about pleasure thanks to the rumor swirling around William," one s-- and intimacy coach told us.

The Normalization of Taboo and Lasting Fallout

Source: MEGA William privately struggled with the fallout.