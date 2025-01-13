EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson 'Thrilled' She's No Longer 'Cartoon Character Bimbo' From 'Baywatch' Days — As She Launches 'Serious' Movie Career

Hit TV show Baywatch made Pamela Anderson a global household name but now she's poised for her greatest achievement so far…an Oscar nomination.

She is overjoyed that she can finally throw off the "cartoon character" image playing lifeguard CJ Parker landed her with 33 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now the 57-year-old is hoping she will instead be known for being an Oscar winner after she was tipped to land a first Academy nomination for her role in The Last Showgirl.

She says: "Being part of pop culture is a blessing and it's a little bit of a curse if you want to convince people you can do other things.

"I think I just started really walking my talk. I didn't want to be that cartoon character I'd been walking around like.