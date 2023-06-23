Read The Bombshell Divorce Declaration By Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife

Kevin Costner’s wife is determined to maintain the “extraordinary” lifestyle for herself and their three children and she wants her movie star hubby to dig deep into his pockets to pay for it, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell in-your-face claim is laid bare in an 8-page declaration by Christina Costner who slapped the Dances with Wolves star with divorce papers in May and is hunkering down inside his prized $145 million compound in Carpinteria, California until she gets what she wants.