Read The Bombshell Divorce Declaration By Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife
Kevin Costner’s wife is determined to maintain the “extraordinary” lifestyle for herself and their three children and she wants her movie star hubby to dig deep into his pockets to pay for it, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell in-your-face claim is laid bare in an 8-page declaration by Christina Costner who slapped the Dances with Wolves star with divorce papers in May and is hunkering down inside his prized $145 million compound in Carpinteria, California until she gets what she wants.
“I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary,” she gloats in the June 16, 2023, declaration seeking to invalidate the iron clad prenup that only requires Costner to pay $38,000 in child support.
“If I were to recreate our lifestyle today the costs would be much higher given the increase in the real estate market,” she said to convince a Santa Barbara County judge to jack up the child support payments to $248k a month.
Costner’s wife of 18-years says she cooks for their three kids, ages 13, 14 and 16, and shuttles them to various school and extracurricular activities – but the rest of the hard work is done by servants.
“Our children's lifestyle has been supported by a. A house manager who supports and assists with the logistics of the children's activities, b. A person who assists with grocery shopping and meal preparation; and c. A housekeeper who assists with cleaning and laundry,” she notes in the declaration.
“My primary goal is to make sure that our children continue to thrive and, when they are with me, to live in a home and lifestyle at least somewhat comparable to that of their father.”
Costner has accused his estranged wife of using his treasured compound as leverage during the fistfight to nix the pre-marital agreement.
- Money Brawl: Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands $150k to Hire a Forensic Accountant to Comb Through Actor's Finances
- Hidden Figures: Kevin Costner's Financial Records Laid Bare In Bitter Child Support Divorce Brawl
- Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says 'Yellowstone' Actor Broke Divorce News to Kids Over 10-Minute Zoom Call
But the handbag designer also admits she essentially has zero income – but in a rich person’s way pending the divorce battle. She currently has $1.4 million socked away in a bank account but refuses to touch it since the money is earmarked as a prenup payout in case of divorce.
“Kevin is trying to force my concession that the spousal support limitation is valid by virtue of my “acceptance” of these funds,” she stated. “I believe that Kevin’s goal is to get me to tap into this money, so he can argue that I’ve waived my right to challenge the Premarital Agreement. I cannot make this concession, do not accept payment, and instructed (the family accountant) Francis Shelley to return the funds to Kevin. Francis has ignored my instructions.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christine wants the Tin Cup actor to pony-up $150k to hire a forensic accountant to come through his vast fortune – estimated at $400 million – plus an additional $350,000 to pay for the lawyers to make him look bad.
“Except for the contested funds, I have almost no financial assets to my name and zero personal income,” Christine admits.
Chritine describes how the “handsome” and “charming” movie star swept her off her feet and took her a globetrotting whirlwind adventure after meeting the Yellowstone stud at California’s Alisal Ranch golf course. But after settling down and having children she learned the Hollywood lifestyle came with a lonely and emotional price tag.
“Kevin worked throughout our marriage, often traveling for various on-location projects and events,” she bemoaned. “He has been very successful and has had a rigorous travel schedule. He’s often on location for approximately four months at a time throughout the year.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Christine also seemed to imply the No Way Out actor is emotionally detached from his children based on the way he broke the divorce news to his children during a 10-mintue Zoom chat – after insisted he “had a right” to tell them first.
“After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present,” she explains. “I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later. He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person.”