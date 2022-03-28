Nick Lachey Lunges At Female Photographer, Attempts To Snatch Phone While Hurling Insults & Flipping Off Camera
Forget 98 Degrees, Nick Lachey did a complete 180 when he turned into the fun-loving guy next door to a raging bully. The pop singer, 48, was caught in a heated exchange with a female photographer on Sunday evening, making it clear he wasn't happy that she was filming his night with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. While things got physical, Radar can confirm the police were not called over the incident.
The shutterbug was filming from her parked car when Lachey walked up to her in a fit of rage. She caught their whole exchange on camera.
In the video, the woman identifies herself as a photographer, stating that she is simply doing her job. "Why are you so mad?" she asks Lachey, who quickly turns around and gives her a piece of his mind.
"Is paparazzi still a thing?" he rudely responds while leaning into her car then lunging for her cell phone. After a short struggle, the paparazzi breaks free and Lachey is seen laughing at her.
Keeping their conversation going, she asks why he's being so mean. The photographer claims Lachey smells of alcohol and "hit" her window, neither of which he denies.
She wasn't the only paparazzi out on the street filming Lachey. Another picture professional caught their confrontation on video.
In the clip, the performer is heard calling the female a "p----y mother f---er." Vanessa was also heard yelling.
As for Lachey, when the second photographer confronted him over the situation, he let his fingers do the talking. Walking behind his wife, the 98 Degrees band member turned around to face the shutterbug and flipped him the bird with both hands.
The incident went down last night outside of Mastro's in Beverly Hills.
Radar spoke to BH PD, who confirmed their officers were not called to the ritzy 90210 area code over the incident. We've also reached out to Lachey and Vanessa's reps for comment.