Which Are the Most Trusted Non GamStop Casinos In The UK? A List of the Safest Casinos Not on Gamstop
If you’re looking for a different gambling experience outside the reach of GamStop restrictions, a Non GamStop casino might be just what you need. These casinos provide UK players with more flexibility, exciting bonuses, and a wider variety of games. Our top recommendation for the best casino not on GamStop is The High Roller, offering generous promotions, diverse gaming options, and a secure platform. In this article, we’ll guide you through the best Non GamStop casinos, helping you find a site that suits your preferences.
Best Casinos Not on GamStop
The High Roller - Best Overall Pick for Casino Not on GamStop + 100% Bonus up to £415 + 50 Free Spins
Golden Panda - Best Cashback Rewards + 200% Welcome Offer up to £6,500 + 10% Weekly Cashback
Lucky Block - Biggest Social Online Casino + 200% Welcome Bonus up to £21,700
CoinPoker - Best Choice for Mobile Non GamStop Casino + 150% Welcome Bonus up to £1,600
TG.Casino - Best Crypto Casino + 200% Welcome Bonus up to 10 ETH + 50 Free Spins
Mega Dice - Best Pick for Weekly Casino Tournaments + 200% Bonus up to 1 BTC
WSM Casino - Best Loyalty Rewards Programme + 200% Welcome Bonus up to £21,700
InstaSpin - Best Site for Slots Not on GamStop + 100% Welcome Bonus on First Deposit Up to £87
Wondering how to find the best casino not on gamstop which suits your needs. Continue reading our detailed reviews hereunder:
1. The High Roller - Best Overall Pick for Casino Not on GamStop
The High Roller is the best casino not on GamStop for UK players. Players can enjoy a great welcome bonus which includes 50 free spins, thrilling games, weekly reload bonuses and 10% weekly cashback rewards. This non GamStop casino offers plenty of variety, perfect for anyone who loves premium slots and table games without restrictions.
Overview
Launched: 2024
License: Curaçao Gaming
Customer Support: support@thehighroller.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Offer
Get a 100% Bonus up to £430 + 50 Free Spins on Book of Ra Deluxe with a minimum deposit of £17.
- Welcome Mission Challenge: Complete tasks within 24 hours to earn 100 additional Free Spins.
Pragmatic Drops & Wins 2025
Slots: Compete in daily tournaments and prize drops for a share of £1.7 million in monthly rewards.
Mega Roulette Madness: Win from a £1.3 million prize pool with daily drops and Friday tournaments.
- Crash & Win: Daily prize drops across crash games with £3,000 in daily rewards.
Weekly Reload
- Enjoy a 50% Matching Deposit Bonus on deposits of £17 or more.
Game of the Week
- Receive 50 Free Spins every Wednesday on the featured game, such as Gates of Olympus Xmas 1000.
10% Weekly Cashback
- Get 10% cashback on net losses up to £8,600 every Friday, with no wagering requirements.
Pros:
Fast & convenient sign-up
50 free spins included in the welcome bonus
- 10% weekly cashback rewards available on all casino games
Cons
Some players have reported that customer support can be slow over email
Reports of delayed payouts
2. Golden Panda - Best Cashback Rewards
Golden Panda is a brilliant choice for fans of cashback rewards. It’s one of the best casinos not on GamStop, offering generous rewards, exciting games and a great sportsbook. With weekly cashback and big bonuses, this non GamStop casino ensures your gaming stays fun and rewarding.
Overview
Launched: 2024
License: Curaçao Gaming
- Customer Support: support@goldenpanda.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Bonus: 200% up to £6,500
Boost your bankroll with Golden Panda’s generous welcome offer:
Sign Up: Create an account in under a minute.
Deposit: Deposit a minimum of £20 to unlock a 200% bonus up to £6,500.
Play: Your bonus releases in 4 batches of 25% as you wager over 7 days.
Example: Deposit £100 to unlock a £200 bonus. Wager to release the bonus in £50 increments.
10% Weekly Cashback
Golden Panda’s weekly cashback ensures you get back 10% of your net losses, with no wagering attached:
Deposit & Play: Make a minimum deposit of £20 and enjoy your favorite games.
Receive Cashback: Cashback is calculated on net losses from Monday to Sunday and credited every Monday morning.
Example: Lose £500? Receive £50 cashback directly into your account.
Pros:
Supports a wide selection of e-wallets for quick payments
Enjoy weekly cashback rewards
- Features a fantastic range of live casino games
Cons
Promotions are a bit too focused on slots
Live support is slow during off peak periods
3. Lucky Block - Biggest Social Online Casino
Lucky Block is the biggest social online casino, thanks to its integration with Telegram. It’s a vibrant non GamStop casino with huge bonuses and interactive games. As one of the best casinos not on GamStop, it’s perfect for players who enjoy connecting while they play.
Overview
Launched: 2022
License: Government of the Autonomous Island of Anjouan
- Customer Support: help@luckyblock.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Offer
New players receive a 200% Bonus up to £21,700 + 50 Free Spins on their first deposit.
Bonus is released in 10 instalments; wager your deposit 6x to unlock each 10%.
Minimum deposit: £17.
Free spins are for Wanted Dead or a Wild.
Example: Deposit £85, wager £510, and unlock £17 cash + spins.
Midweek Reload Bonus
Every Wednesday, earn up to 40% Bonus up to £435 based on your loyalty level:
Levels 1–2: Deposit £43+ for 25% bonus (max £174).
Levels 3–4: Deposit £87+ for 30% bonus (max £261).
Level 5+: Deposit £261+ for 40% bonus (max £435).
Opt-in via the loyalty widget and deposit between 00:00–23:59 UTC.
Saturday Slots Tournament
Compete for a share of a £3,040 prize pool every Saturday!
Bet a minimum of £0.22 on eligible slots; earn leaderboard points based on win multipliers.
Top prize: £870 cash.
Prizes for ranks 26–50 include free spins on Gates of Olympus or The Dog House Megaways.
Sunday Live Casino Tournament
Win a share of £2,610 playing live casino games every Sunday.
Minimum bet: £1.75 per round.
Top 25 players win prizes; first place earns £870 cash.
Pragmatic Drops & Wins
Daily prize pool: £60,700 with £2,000,000 in monthly rewards.
Daily Tournaments: Compete for a share of £34,800 by earning the highest win multiplier.
Daily Prize Drops: Randomly win prizes up to 2,500x your bet.
Eligible games: All in the Drops & Wins category.
Pros:
Huge social community thanks to Telegram integration
Instant sign-up
- Massive welcome bonus
Cons
Players can’t withdraw via fiat currencies
The search function could be improved
4. CoinPoker - Best Choice for Mobile Non GamStop Casino
CoinPoker is the best choice for mobile gaming on non GamStop casinos. Users can play anytime with exclusive bonuses, huge poker tournaments and user-friendly mobile access. As one of the best casinos not on GamStop, it’s perfect for poker fans who are always on the go.
Overview
Launched: 2017
License: Curaçao eGaming
Customer Support: support@coinpoker.com
Promotional Bonuses
150% CoinPoker Welcome Bonus
Daily Cash Game Leaderboards ($2,000 Prize Pool)
Monthly Tournament Leaderboard ($15,000 Prize Pool)
33% Rakeback on All Games
Pros
A dedicated casino app is available
Big prize pools for regular poker tournaments
- Tutorial provided on how to make deposits & withdrawals
Cons
Players can’t play games on web browser
Can only make withdrawals via the native crypto token
5. TG.Casino - Best Crypto Casino
TG.Casino is the best crypto casino for UK players seeking non GamStop casinos. Players can buy crypto directly on the site and deposit. There are also exclusive rewards to claim, along with unique NFTs to collect. It’s the best casino not on GamStop for anyone looking to combine blockchain benefits with exciting games.
Overview
Launched: 2023
License: Curaçao Gaming
Customer Support: support@tg.casino
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Offer: 200% Match Bonus + Extras
(Example: Deposit $100 to receive 50 free spins and $5 for sports betting.
For every $600 wagered, $20 of the bonus is unlocked.)
TG.Casino Rewards Program
Rakeback Rewards
Pros
Good range of crypto-accepted
Telegram integration
Exclusive rewards to be won through staking
Cons
Not the greatest selection of promos
Players can only withdraw through crypto
6. Mega Dice - Best Pick Casino Tournaments
Mega Dice is our favourite pick for casino tournaments. Users can compete for big prizes at this leading non GamStop casino, with top prizes reaching as far as 1000 USDT. Known as one of the best casinos not on GamStop, it offers thrilling events alongside weekly bonuses and immersive slots.
Overview
Launched: 2022
License: Curaçao Gaming
Customer Support: help@megadice.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Offer
Mega Saturday Slots Tournament
Mega Live Casino Sunday Tournament
Pragmatic Drops & Wins
Pros
Weekly casino tournaments held
Daily bonuses available
Rewards for staking in the casino
Cons
Some players have reported slow payouts
Some casino games can lag
7. WSM Casino - Best Loyalty Rewards Programme
WSM Casino is perfect for loyalty rewards. This non-GamStop casino offers exclusive perks and bonuses, such as 25% cashback. It’s one of the best casinos not on GamStop for players who love being rewarded for their gameplay.
Overview
Launched: 2023
License: Curaçao Gaming
Customer Support: support@wsmcasino.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Offer
VIP Programme
Deposit with Best Wallet
Pragmatic Drops & Wins
Pros
Fantastic VIP rewards programme
Huge portfolio of casino games
Welcome bonus worth over £20,000
Cons
Customer support can take long to reply
Mobile site needs improvement
8. InstaSpin - Best Site for Slots Not on GamStop
InstaSpin is the best site for slots not on GamStop. This non GamStop casino keeps things exciting with the latest and hottest slot titles. Players are also generously rewarded with 100 free spins. It’s one of the best casino not on GamStop for fans of vibrant and fast-paced slots action.
Overview
Launched: 2024
License: Union of the Comoros
Customer Support: help@instaspin.com
Promotional Bonuses
Welcome Package
Instaspin offers a tiered welcome bonus across your first three deposits:
1st Deposit: 100% bonus up to £85 + 100 spins on Big Bass Bonanza (10 spins daily for 10 days).
2nd Deposit: 50% bonus up to £170.
3rd Deposit: 25% bonus up to £595.
How It Works:
A minimum deposit of £17 is required to claim any bonus.
Bonuses must be activated from the Cashier.
Wagering requirements: 30x the deposit and bonus amount. Spins winnings must also be wagered 30x.
Pros
Great range of slot games
Smooth and straightforward site design for easy navigation
Withdrawals are processed quickly
Cons
No ongoing promotions aside from the welcome bonus
No sports betting available
Welcome Bonuses at the Best Non GamStop Casinos Compared
Welcome bonuses are a key factor when picking the right Non GamStop casino. These offers boost your bankroll and let you explore games without risking too much of your own cash. Below, we’ve compared the best welcome bonuses available at top-rated non GamStop platforms.
How We Chose the Best Non GamStop Casinos
Our team followed a rigorous process to identify the best casino not on gamstop. Each site was carefully evaluated based on key factors to ensure players from the UK enjoy safe, entertaining, and reliable gambling. Here’s how we determined which casinos not on GamStop made our list.
Licensing and Regulation
Proper licensing is the foundation of any trusted non-GamStop casino. We focused on gambling sites not on GamStop that operate under reputable jurisdictions, ensuring player safety and fair gaming. Licensing adds a layer of trust, especially for online casinos in the UK.
Game Variety
Non GamStop sites must cater to every type of player. We prioritised casinos not on GamStop with extensive game libraries, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. Players from the UK value diverse entertainment, so this was a key criterion.
Bonuses and Promotions
Welcome bonuses can make or break a site’s appeal. We looked for non GamStop casinos offering competitive, transparent bonuses with fair rollover terms. The best casino not on gamstop offers rewards that give real value without hidden catches.
Banking Options
Secure and flexible payment methods are essential. We ensured these gambling sites not on GamStop accept multiple payment options, including cards, e-wallets, and crypto.
User Experience
The best casino not on gamstop needs a user-friendly platform. We rated non GamStop sites based on responsiveness, mobile compatibility, and ease of navigation, ensuring smooth gaming for players from the UK.
Customer Support
24/7 customer service is vital for online casinos in the UK. We gave higher marks to non GamStop casinos with live chat, email support, and quick response times.
Reviews and Reputation
Finally, we considered what genuine players and experts from the inquirer.net say about each casino. By combining player feedback and industry insights, we ensured only the best gambling sites not on GamStop made it to our list.
How to Sign up at a Non GamStop Casino & Claim the Welcome Bonus
Joining a nongamstop casino and claiming your welcome bonus is simple and quick. Follow these steps to start playing at the best non GamStop casinos and you can enjoy their generous offers within seconds of signing up.
Step 1: Choose a Trusted Non GamStop Casino
Select the best casino not on gamstop in the list above. We’ve highlighted the best non GamStop casinos for players from the UK, offering secure platforms and exciting bonuses.
Step 2: Click “Sign Up” or “Register”
Visit the site and look for the “Sign Up” or “Register” button. Enter basic personal details like your email, username, and password. These non GamStop sites ensure the process is straightforward for all users.
Step 3: Verify Your Account
Check your email for a verification link from the casino. Click the link to confirm your account and get started. Reliable gambling sites not on GamStop prioritise secure and easy account setup.
Step 4: Deposit Funds
Head to the banking section and choose your preferred payment method. Most online casinos in the UK not on GamStop accept options like cards, e-wallets, and even crypto.
Step 5: Claim the Welcome Bonus
Navigate to the “Promotions” or “Welcome Bonus” section. Follow the instructions to claim the offer and boost your bankroll instantly.
Always read the bonus terms. Look out for wagering requirements, eligible games, and time limits. Non GamStop casinos often offer great bonuses, but understanding the conditions ensures you maximise your rewards at these non GamStop sites.
What is GamStop?
Wanna know what GamStop is? GamStop is a free self-exclusion scheme designed to help UK players control their gambling habits. By registering with GamStop, users can block access to all UK-licensed online casinos for a chosen period. It’s an essential tool for promoting responsible gambling among players who need a break.
Many players find GamStop helpful, but others may wish to access alternatives during their exclusion period. This is where a Non GamStop casino comes in. Non GamStop casinos are not part of the scheme, allowing players to continue enjoying games not on GamStop. These casinos cater to players seeking more flexibility while maintaining secure gaming environments. The best Non GamStop casinos offer a wide range of slots, table games, and live dealer options for players from the UK.
How do Casinos Not on GamStop Work?
Casinos not on GamStop operate independently of UK regulations, as they hold offshore licenses from jurisdictions like Curacao or Malta. These non UK casino platforms provide access to games not on GamStop, offering UK players an alternative to traditional online casinos.
While they’re not registered with GamStop, these sites still follow licensing rules set by their respective authorities. This ensures player protection through fair gaming policies, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools.
Are Non GamStop Casinos Legal in the UK?
Yes, non GamStop casinos are legal for UK players. These platforms operate outside UK jurisdiction but adhere to licensing standards in their home countries.
UK players can safely enjoy the best Non GamStop casinos, provided they choose a reputable site. These gambling sites offer diverse gaming options and allow access to online casinos in the UK without GamStop restrictions. Always check for a valid license before signing up at the best casino not on gamstop for you.
Licensing Bodies of Casinos Not on GamStop
When choosing a nongamstop casino, it’s vital to check the licensing authority. Unlike UK casinos, which are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, non GamStop casinos are licensed by reputable offshore bodies. These regulators ensure fairness, security, and responsible gaming practices, making them reliable options for players.
Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)
The MGA is one of the most respected regulators in the industry. Many non UK casino platforms, offering games not on GamStop, operate under its strict guidelines. An MGA license guarantees fair play, data protection, and secure transactions.
Curacao eGaming
Curacao eGaming is a popular licensing body for casinos not on GamStop. It oversees many sites providing slots not on GamStop, ensuring they meet essential operational standards. This license is known for supporting innovative gaming platforms.
Gibraltar Gambling Commission
Trusted by players worldwide, the Gibraltar Gambling Commission enforces strict compliance on gambling sites. A Gibraltar license means the Non GamStop casino offers a secure and transparent environment for players.
Advantages of Playing at Non GamStop Casinos
Choosing a Non GamStop casino offers several perks that make them stand apart from traditional UK casinos. These platforms provide more freedom, flexibility, and exciting opportunities for players looking for games not on GamStop. Below are the key benefits of playing at non UK casino sites:
Access to Larger Bonuses and Promotions
Non GamStop casinos often feature generous welcome offers, more regular reload bonuses and bigger loyalty rewards. These deals surpass what most UK casinos provide, giving players more value for their deposits.
Flexible Deposit and Withdrawal Options
Casinos not on GamStop accept a range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and credit card transactions. This is a huge benefit of nongamStop casino sites as UK casinos are currently banned from accepting credit card or crypto payments due to regulations passed down from the UKGC.
No Restrictions on Stakes or Losses
Unlike UK casinos, which impose strict limits on stakes and losses, non GamStop sites allow players to bet freely. High rollers and casual gamers alike enjoy greater flexibility.
Wider Game Variety
The best casino not on gamstop should offer slots not on GamStop, along with unique table games, live casino options, and offshore-exclusive titles. These sites cater to all gaming preferences, from classic slots to innovative new games.
Exclusive Casino Games at Casinos not on GamStop
Non GamStop casinos offer a world of unique gaming opportunities that you won’t find at traditional UK-regulated sites. These exclusive games are a major draw for players seeking the best casino not on GamStop. Here are some standout options available at casinos not on GamStop:
Provably Fair Crypto Games
Many non GamStop casinos feature blockchain-based games, where fairness is verifiable through cryptographic algorithms. These include crypto dice, crash games, and other innovative formats designed for transparency and excitement.
High-Stakes Poker Rooms
For poker fans, we recommend a best casino not on gamstop like the ones listed here, as they often host exclusive high-stakes poker tournaments and cash games. These events attract seasoned players looking for intense competition and massive rewards.
Offshore-Specific Progressive Jackpots
Casinos not on GamStop are home to progressive jackpot slots unavailable at UK-regulated sites. These games boast life-changing payouts that grow faster thanks to their global player base.
Banking Methods Available at Non GamStop Casinos
One of the biggest features of nongamStop casinos is their flexibility when it comes to banking options. Unlike traditional UK casinos, which often have limited payment methods, casinos not on GamStop offer a variety of choices to suit every player’s needs. Here’s a look at the two most popular banking methods available at the best casino not on GamStop:
Credit Cards
Credit cards are widely accepted at non GamStop casinos, making them a convenient option for many players. Visa and Mastercard are the most common, offering quick deposits and easy withdrawals. While not available at UK-regulated casinos, credit cards provide a straightforward and trusted way to manage your funds at casinos not on GamStop.
Cryptocurrencies
For players seeking greater privacy and faster transactions, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are becoming increasingly popular at non GamStop casinos. Cryptocurrencies offer a high level of anonymity, lower transaction fees, and faster processing times compared to traditional payment methods. This makes them an attractive option for players who value security and efficiency. Another great reason to choose the best casino not on gamstop.
Sign up for the Best Casino Not on Gamstop
Non GamStop casino platforms offer plenty of advantages, such as larger bonuses, access to exclusive games, and flexible payment options that you won’t find at traditional UK casinos. Signing up is quick and easy, allowing you to dive straight into a world of exciting gameplay and generous promotions.
Whether you’re after high-stakes poker, offshore jackpots, or crypto games, these casinos offer something for everyone. So, if you're ready to experience the best casino not on GamStop, start your journey with our favourite pick, The High Roller.
What is GamStop?
You are still wondering what is gamstop? GamStop is a UK-based self-exclusion scheme that restricts players from gambling at UK casinos. Non GamStop casinos aren’t part of this system.
What is a Non GamStop Casino?
A Non GamStop casino operates outside the UK’s GamStop self-exclusion system, offering UK players the freedom to gamble at sites not restricted by it.
Are Non GamStop Casinos Safe?
Yes, most of the best casino not on gamstop are licensed by trusted offshore authorities, ensuring fair play and secure transactions. Always check the casino’s license for legitimacy.
Can I Use Cryptocurrencies at These Casinos?
Yes, many Non GamStop casinos accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, providing fast, secure, and anonymous transactions, ideal for privacy-conscious players.
Are These Casinos Legal for UK Players?
Each best casino not on gamstop listed in this article is legal for UK players, as long as it operates under offshore licenses. However, they aren't regulated by UK authorities.
What Games Can I Play at Non GamStop Casinos?
Each best casino not on gamstop mentioned above offers a wide variety of games, including slots, table games, live casino options, and even exclusive crypto games not available at UK casinos.