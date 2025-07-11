$2Billion Legal War Erupts Over Michael Jackson's Estate as Paris Jackson Tells a Court She Has 'Serious' Questions About Money Men Behind Empire
Michael Jackson's daughter has questions over what she calls "irregular payments" made to the individuals handling the late pop star's estate, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Paris Jackson is concerned the executors of her father's estate could be trying to scam her family out of thousands of dollars in false fees.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Paris objected to a request by attorney John Branca and accountant John McClain for legal fees related to work done in 2018. Legal fees like these typically take a long time to be approved by the court due to the complexities of Michael's estate.
Paris said she is "concerned" with their practice of granting "so-called 'premium payments' for unrecorded attorney time."
Her lawyer explained: "During this one six-month period alone in 2018, executors request that the Court approve $625,000 in payments to three law firms for what they say is uncaptured time, without explanation as to why counsel was incapable of recording unbilled time, or why such a failure should not preclude payment."
Paris' lawyer added the payments appear to include "lavish gratuities" given to "already well-compensated counsel."
Inflated 'Irregularities'
Paris said she found more irregularities, including fee requests that were "grossly" inflated by the executors.
She pointed out one firm was initially owed $194,000, but the amount mysteriously grew to $211,000. Another firm requested $789,000 initially but then reduced its bill to $258,000, prompting her lawyer to ask why the amount was so overstated in the first place.
The model is demanding a full investigation to determine exactly where her father's money is going. She also wants to withhold $625,000 in more legal fees until this can all be straightened out.
Past Problems
This isn't the first time the Jacksons have been wary of Branca's business practices. In 2003, Michael himself fired Branca after he accused Branca Sony Music chief executive officer Tommy Mottola of secretly funneling money into offshore accounts in the Caribbean.
Ultimately, a lack of evidence ended the investigation, and Michael actually re-hired Branca on June 17, 2009 – just eight days before he died.
To the Rescue
Branca and McClain have previously boasted about saving the estate from the verge of collapse. The duo said Michael was heavily in debt at the time of his death, but their work has turned his estate profitable.
The executors have been handling Michael’s estate since his death, with the beneficiaries being Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket. The legendary entertainer made sure his will provided for his mother for the remainder of her life as well.
In court documents obtained by Radar covering the year 2019, the estate said it paid Michael’s elderly mother, Katherine, nearly $1 million in an "allowance" and gave Paris over $700,000 to spend on home construction costs.
The financial report said the estate pulled in a total of $70 million in 2019 and had over $700million worth of assets.
The estate also claimed $6.5 million was spent on legal fees and associated costs that year.
This story was first reported by US Magazine.