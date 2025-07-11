$2Billion Legal War Erupts Over Michael Jackson's Estate as Paris Jackson Tells a Court She Has 'Serious' Questions About Money Men Behind Empire

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Paris objected to a request by attorney John Branca and accountant John McClain for legal fees related to work done in 2018. Legal fees like these typically take a long time to be approved by the court due to the complexities of Michael's estate.

Paris said she is "concerned" with their practice of granting "so-called 'premium payments' for unrecorded attorney time."

Her lawyer explained: "During this one six-month period alone in 2018, executors request that the Court approve $625,000 in payments to three law firms for what they say is uncaptured time, without explanation as to why counsel was incapable of recording unbilled time, or why such a failure should not preclude payment."

Paris' lawyer added the payments appear to include "lavish gratuities" given to "already well-compensated counsel."