Micah "Prestige" Blehm: Turning Adversity Into Triumph Through Innovation and Leadership

Born in Kansas and raised in a small town in Oklahoma, Micah faced struggles from the start & did not always make the best choices in his youth. He also endured the pain of rejection from family because of his sexuality—a challenge that could have derailed many. Instead, Micah turned this adversity into his greatest asset, using it to fuel his relentless drive for success. Through years of hard work and determination, he not only overcame these obstacles but emerged stronger, founding several businesses along the way. His first ventures, Prestige Model Management and Prestige Models, were built from the ground up, eventually leading to their sale for seven figures.