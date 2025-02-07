Meghan Markle 'Cooking Up a Right Mess' — As First Viewers of Her 'Rubbish' Kitchen Show Blast it For Having NO Actual Chef Skills, ZERO Recipe Ideas… And Barely One Glimpse of 'Henpecked Hubby' Harry

The diva duchess' series – soppily titled With Love, Meghan – is mostly a "how-to" guide to entertaining, offering inspiration and ideas for those who aspire to be the perfect hostess, we can reveal.

A source said: "There is no point at which Meghan says 'take 200 grams of flour' or anything like that. It's a nonsense bit of rubbish and an ego trip for her with no substance.

"She's tried to make it some kind of magical and beautiful guide to hosting and entertaining rather than a how-to cookery show. It's about inspiration – more like, 'Why not try and make this kind of pasta or this kind of dessert'. And Harry isn't in it.

"It's all her, and all about her."