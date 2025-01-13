EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Memoir 'Set to Be Boring Promo Book' As Diva 'Refusing to Tackle Dad's Sexuality' or Wild Studio 54 Drug Days

The memoir of Hollywood hellraiser Liza Minnelli is shaping up to be a 'dry' PR job as the star is refusing to dish the dirt on her explosive life.

Sources have revealed that the publishers of the book, slated for release next year, are worried the tome will be a turkey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 78-year-old, who has battled drugs and booze problems for much of her life, is refusing to spill the beans on her wild days at New York's infamous Studio 54 club or tackle her father's sexuality.

A publishing world insider said: "Liza's struggling to decide how much truth she wants to share. Her memory isn't what it used to be, and she's hesitant to dig into the more painful, scandalous parts of her life," including the sexual orientation of her dad, director Vincente Minnelli, and her recent claim that there were 'no drugs' in her Studio 54 days