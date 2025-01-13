EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli's Memoir 'Set to Be Boring Promo Book' As Diva 'Refusing to Tackle Dad's Sexuality' or Wild Studio 54 Drug Days
The memoir of Hollywood hellraiser Liza Minnelli is shaping up to be a 'dry' PR job as the star is refusing to dish the dirt on her explosive life.
Sources have revealed that the publishers of the book, slated for release next year, are worried the tome will be a turkey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 78-year-old, who has battled drugs and booze problems for much of her life, is refusing to spill the beans on her wild days at New York's infamous Studio 54 club or tackle her father's sexuality.
A publishing world insider said: "Liza's struggling to decide how much truth she wants to share. Her memory isn't what it used to be, and she's hesitant to dig into the more painful, scandalous parts of her life," including the sexual orientation of her dad, director Vincente Minnelli, and her recent claim that there were 'no drugs' in her Studio 54 days
"If she won't even admit that, what chance is there of her opening up about anything personal? Zero! The book will just be a dry PR job and that won't shift many copies at all. No one wants to read a boring promo book."
Studio 54 was the center of '70s hedonism in the post-Watergate era and Minnelli was a regular.
One writer said of the joint: "It was a magnet for beautiful stars, casual sex, and mounds of cocaine. A den of excess that defined its own rules and enshrined the ostracised, queer, and fabulous.
"Studio 54 was a place where the broke and marginalized could rub shoulders (and probably more) with the rich and famous, the club's ethos being that money didn't matter but personality, outlook, style and, above all, enthusiasm for life did. Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Harry, Grace Jones, Michael Jackson, Calvin Klein, Elton John, Rick James, Truman Capote, Freddie Mercury, Ric Flair, Lou Reed, Al Pacino, Cher, David Bowie, Salvador Dalí, Robin Williams and Jackie Kennedy Onassis were all regulars."
Her father Vincente was a legendary director who hid his sexuality.
He is remembered as one of the great filmmakers of the 1940s, but his key biographers believe he was also an early example of a gay or bisexual man working in a less-than-accepting environment.
The Academy Award-winning actress and singer has waged a desperate battle against drugs and booze, as well as enduring a slew of devastating health problems.
Several years ago a killer combo of alcohol and prescription pills landed the Cabaret star in a Malibu rehab center.
She had "spiraled out of control" after a painful new back injury, which she sought help for in yet another rehab stint.
Her health woes have been numerous.
She has had two hip replacements, contracted double pneumonia, battled viral encephalitis, broken a kneecap, fractured her wrist in three places and underwent back surgery after a fall.
The star hasn't made an official public appearance since the 2022 Academy Awards, where she struggled with her words. She was also too ill to attend an April 2024 performance of Cabaret on Broadway.