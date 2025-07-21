'Madly in Love': Liam Neeson Makes Bold Declaration About Pamela Anderson as Romance Rumors Explode
Liam Neeson has cranked up romance rumors with new co-star Pamela Anderson by admitting "sex scenes" with the former Baywatch star were his favorite part of their new movie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish actor, who admitted in October he was "madly in love" with the actress, has been discussing their chemistry while filming the new Naked Gun reboot.
Intimacy Coordinator
And the single star says the pair was given an "intimacy coordinator" to oversee their racy scenes in the upcoming comedy.
Neeson, 73, said: "I'd never had one (an intimacy coordinator) before. But she was in the background. There was no kind of, 'OK! Excuse me!'"
Anderson, 58, chimed in that the coordinator knew when to walk away and joked that she stormed off, with Neeson claiming she threw her hands up in the air and said: "I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I'm going for coffee."
'Madly In Love'
However, the five-times married former Playboy model has made it plain she is not intending to turn Neeson into her latest husband.
"I think I have a friend forever in Liam and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy," she said.
"He really is a silly guy. He acts like a silly little boy sometimes."
However much they admire each other, though, Neeson admitted to never having seen Baywatch, explaining: "It wasn't my thing."
But after Neeson watched her Golden Globe-nominated performance in this year’s The Last Showgirl, he was impressed, saying: "She was real. She was funny. Incredibly sexy."
Shared Heartache
The connection is clear to see, which perhaps is not so surprising as they both have suffered personal heartache.
The Irish actor had been married to actress Natasha Richardson for 15 years when she died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged just 45.
Neeson, who was left to raise their two sons, Micheal, now 30, and Daniel, 28, alone, struggled to believe she was really gone.
While Anderson has told how she was sexually abused in her childhood.
She also contracted hepatitis C after sharing a tattoo needle with her first husband, Tommy Lee.
They divorced in 1998, and he was later jailed for assaulting her.
Both Neeson and Anderson, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s, saw their high-profile careers implode.
A string of box-office flops led Anderson to conclude her Hollywood career was over and to relocate back home to Vancouver Island in Canada around 2020.
In 2019, Neeson was shunned after revealing that in his youth he had wanted to kill a random black man in revenge for a rape of someone he knew.
Having expressed his apologies, the actor is now back in demand, with scripts rolling in.
Anderson is also enjoying the most fruitful period in her acting career, controversially missing out on an Oscar nomination for her brilliant performance in The Last Showgirl.