'Late Night With Seth Meyers' In Danger Of Being Canceled As Future Of Late-Night Talk Shows Remain Uncertain
Late Night with Seth Meyers is reportedly in jeopardy of being canceled as late-night talk shows across the board suffer against the competition of online streaming services, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes as three high-profile late-night shows – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – have already ended or are set to end in the coming months.
The future of Meyers’ eponymous late-night show is also reportedly hanging in the balance as NBC debates whether to give up their current 10 PM time slot to local stations – a decision that would result in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon being moved to as early as 10:30 PM.
“It’s a weird transition time,” Gavin Purcell, who previously worked as a showrunner on The Tonight Show, told the New York Times regarding the current war between streaming services and cable news programs. “There’s nothing about this that feels normal for the late-night world.”
Rob Burnett, the former executive producer for The Late Show with David Letterman, echoed Purcell’s sentiments and also emphasized the once “deep bond” late-night hosts shared over the fact there was nothing else for viewers to watch so late at night.
“I do not think that will ever exist again,” Burnett told the outlet, indicating how different things are now because of the new opportunity streaming services offer viewers at any time of day.
Even more shocking are reports that, according to three NBC insiders, NBCUniversal executives are debating about making big changes to Late Night with Seth Meyers – which currently airs at 12:30 AM – as they work to protect their programs against the myriad of different streaming services.
“In every scenario that we’re discussing right now, both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers remain on NBC,” the network said in a statement.
But although the network vowed not to axe Meyers’ show from NBC, insiders indicated the number of Late Night with Seth Meyers staffers could be reduced, and the program might be moved to NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.
NBC executives have reportedly realized the costs to produce many late-night shows – particularly Meyers’ at 12:30 AM – are no longer “feasible” in an “era of sinking ratings.”
Meyers’ program, which made nearly $27 million in advertising revenue in its first six months of 2021, has reportedly only generated $19 million in advertising revenue in its first six months of 2022 – a whopping $8 million drop in revenue.
“I think the [Johnny] Carson playbook of 40 years talking to celebrities is probably a thing of the past,” Burnett said regarding today’s opportunities for both late-night hosts and their viewers.
“It’s not just that the audience doesn’t want it,” he concluded. “It’s also that I think the hosts want more than to sit behind the same desk for 40 years.”