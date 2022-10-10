'Late Night With Seth Meyers' In Danger Of Being Canceled As Future Of Late-Night Talk Shows Remain Uncertain

Late Night with Seth Meyers is reportedly in jeopardy of being canceled as late-night talk shows across the board suffer against the competition of online streaming services, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes as three high-profile late-night shows – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee – have already ended or are set to end in the coming months.