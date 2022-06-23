Lamar Odom’s Ex Liza Morales To Pay $145k In Eviction Battle After Scoring Big Against Ex-NBA Star

Lamar Odom’s ex-Liza Morales has settled the lawsuit over accusations she failed to pay rent for over a year — months after a court ordered the ex-NBA star to cough up hundreds of thousands in support, Radar has learned.

Back in December 2020, Liza & Lamar were sued by J Hill Associates In New York Court. The lawsuit accused the two of defaulting on a lease on a Lower Manhattan apartment for Liza and their kids.