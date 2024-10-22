Lady Gaga's Love Life Hits Sour Note as Her Fiancé Michael Polansky Branded 'Shady' For Trying To Ride Coat-Tails Of Her Music Success
Buzz is growing that Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, is merely "riding the back end" of the Grammy-winner's colossal fame.
Michael, who is listed as a songwriter on Gaga's latest album, has been labeled as "shady" for possibly using her star power for his own gain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gaga and the co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy were first linked in 2020, revealing their engagement at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer.
Polanksy secretly popped the question eight months earlier on Gaga's 38th birthday.
Her newest studio album, Harlequin, was released in September 2024. Polanksy was listed as a co-executive producer on the album and was credited as a writer on four of the tracks.
With some fans being confused at how the executive director ended up as a songwriter, rumors have been swirling that Polansky could be "using" his new fiancée.
A top music insider asked: "Why is Michael suddenly listed as a songwriter on her new album? He's not a songwriter — he's a tech investor!"
They added: "Are we seriously supposed to believe he's penning hits for one of the world's biggest stars because of his songwriting skills?"
"Or is this just a case of riding on his superstar girlfriend's coattails? Shady!"
Another source said the platinum-selling pop star is so obsessed with Polanksy, she's "letting him ride her coattails — for now."
Last month, the Joker 2 star opened up about how Polanksy "held her hand" while dealing with mental health struggles.
Gaga said: "I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."
The singer continued: "But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy.
"I feel like the last time they heard from me – in this way – was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place."
She added: "I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why."
"And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."
Gaga also said her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, played matchmaker for the couple — telling her daughter after meeting Polansky: "I think I just met your husband."
However, the singer insisted she was "not ready" to meet her husband at the time she bumped into him at a birthday party.
The meeting led to weeks of conversations on the phone before they finally went on their first date, which is when Gaga claimed they "fell in love".
Polansky also claimed the COVID-19 pandemic helped their relationship, adding that doing everyday things became a "weird kind of normalcy" that allowed their feelings to develop in a "real way".
The couple are currently busy planning their upcoming wedding, with insiders reporting in August that Gaga had become quite the "bridezilla".
