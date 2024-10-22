Home > Entertainment > Lady GaGa Lady Gaga's Love Life Hits Sour Note as Her Fiancé Michael Polansky Branded 'Shady' For Trying To Ride Coat-Tails Of Her Music Success Source: MEGA Some music insiders believe Lady Gaga's fiance Michael Polansky could be using her for her fame. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 22 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Buzz is growing that Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, is merely "riding the back end" of the Grammy-winner's colossal fame. Michael, who is listed as a songwriter on Gaga's latest album, has been labeled as "shady" for possibly using her star power for his own gain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rumors are swirling that Polansky is 'riding the coattails' of his fiancée's massive success.

Article continues below advertisement

Gaga and the co-founder of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy were first linked in 2020, revealing their engagement at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this summer. Polanksy secretly popped the question eight months earlier on Gaga's 38th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gaga had her fiancé, a tech investor, listed as a songwriter on four tracks of her new Harlequin album.

Article continues below advertisement

Her newest studio album, Harlequin, was released in September 2024. Polanksy was listed as a co-executive producer on the album and was credited as a writer on four of the tracks. With some fans being confused at how the executive director ended up as a songwriter, rumors have been swirling that Polansky could be "using" his new fiancée.

Article continues below advertisement

A top music insider asked: "Why is Michael suddenly listed as a songwriter on her new album? He's not a songwriter — he's a tech investor!" They added: "Are we seriously supposed to believe he's penning hits for one of the world's biggest stars because of his songwriting skills?"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

"Or is this just a case of riding on his superstar girlfriend's coattails? Shady!" Another source said the platinum-selling pop star is so obsessed with Polanksy, she's "letting him ride her coattails — for now."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, the Joker 2 star opened up about how Polanksy "held her hand" while dealing with mental health struggles. Gaga said: "I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

The singer continued: "But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy. I'm healthy. "I feel like the last time they heard from me – in this way – was Chromatica, and that album was about an absolutely horrible time for me with my mental health. I was in a really dark place."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gaga said Polansky 'held her hand' as she dealt with some of her mental health struggles in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "I struggled for, like, many years before that. But everything started to change. Because I had a real friend who saw the ways in which I was unhappy and why." "And he wasn't afraid to truly hold my hand. And get to know me. On a very deep level."

Article continues below advertisement

Gaga also said her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, played matchmaker for the couple — telling her daughter after meeting Polansky: "I think I just met your husband." However, the singer insisted she was "not ready" to meet her husband at the time she bumped into him at a birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple's relationship blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as Polansky said they fell in love while experiencing the 'simple things' in life.

Article continues below advertisement

The meeting led to weeks of conversations on the phone before they finally went on their first date, which is when Gaga claimed they "fell in love". Polansky also claimed the COVID-19 pandemic helped their relationship, adding that doing everyday things became a "weird kind of normalcy" that allowed their feelings to develop in a "real way".