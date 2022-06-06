'An Unhinged Disaster!' Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball Tour Fails To Sell Out, Live Nation Scrambles To Keep Low Ticket Sales Under Wraps
Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour isn't starting out the way she hoped. Radar is told the singer's sixth headline tour is "an unhinged disaster," with an insider revealing Gaga's team and Live Nation are "freaking out" over the drastically low ticket sales.
A source revealed exclusively to us the big-wigs behind the tour are working double time in an attempt to conceal the subpar ticket sales.
They are "afraid that information about the poor ticket sales is going to leak," the insider said, adding, "Gaga's management is currently working on glowing media pieces about the tour with gaga-friendly journalists" in an attempt to hide the truth.
"As of right now, the Chromatica Ball Tour is set to lose money," RadarOnline.com is told. The source also said most places are "only selling 40-50 percent of capacity."
The Bad Romance singer's tour is set to kick off in the U.S. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on August 23.
When it comes to her Atlanta concert at Truist Park, RadarOnline.com is told it's only 43% of tickets have sold, and only "31%" at Minute Made Park in Houston, Texas, on September 13.
We looked at Ticketmaster for the upcoming shows, and there are substantial amounts of tickets left for each stop mentioned.
"Live Nation was banking on Lady Gaga's Top Gun theme, Hold My Hand, to help sell tickets, but the song has become a major bomb," the insider revealed. "It has researched poorly at radio stations and hasn't even hit the Top 200 on both Apple and Spotify's streaming charts as of June 2. This is happening DESPITE the song being featured in one of the highest-grossing films in history. "
The well-placed source continued, "The ONLY shows that appear to have sold well are the ones in East Rutherford, NJ, and San Francisco, CA. HOWEVER, thousands of tickets that were available for both of these shows have suddenly disappeared within the past couple of days."
