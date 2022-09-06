Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Almost Got Back Together Again – Until He Blew It
Kim Kardashian was getting “very friendly” with her ex-husband, Kanye West, again after she broke up with Pete Davidson – until Kanye blew it, Radar has exclusively learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kim and Pete broke up in August after nine months together.
Although one insider claimed the two still “have a lot of love and respect for each other,” their demanding schedules and long distance away from each other "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Now, well placed sources close to both Kim and Kanye recently told RadarOnline.com the celebrity couple were getting along “better than ever” until Kanye “exploded again” in the wake of Kim’s split from Pete.
“Since Kim broke up with Pete, she was getting along with Kanye better than ever,” sources spilled to us. “They were co-parenting together, and he seemed to be more stable than he’s been in years, until he suddenly exploded again.”
“Everything was going great and then he blew it,” the sources continued. “Kanye had a chance to win her back again, but instead he went on another social media meltdown and scared Kim away. He’s his own worst enemy.”
Friends added that when Kanye is stable, there is no-one more charming. But when the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer is not stable, he has a penchant for “exploding” and making things worse than ever before.
“For a few months Kim was reminded why she fell in love with Kanye in the first place,” said a pal close to the former pair. “But that guy doesn’t stick around for very long. Kanye West is Jekyll and Hyde.”
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Kanye went on a wild Instagram tirade on Thursday before completely scrubbing his Instagram account of all posts connected to Pete, Kim and the Kardashian family.
Kanye also leaked a series of messages seemingly between him and his 41-year-old ex-wife in which Kim asks Ye to “please stop” before informing him his social media presence stresses Kris Jenner, Kim’s mom and manager, “to no end.”
“Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school,” Kanye responded to Kim’s messages in the leaked screenshots of their conversation. “They will not do playboy and sex tapes.”
“Tell your Clinton friends to come get me,” Ye added. “I’m here.”