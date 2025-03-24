EXCLUSIVE: Special Report – How Killer Hazing Rituals Have Killed 200 College Students in 2 Decades – as Victims' Parents Speak Out

Dozens of college students have seen their young lives tragically snuffed out over the last two decades from insane fraternity hazing rituals, leading one grieving parent to rage: "It's got to stop. It's killing people."

Following 20-year-old Caleb Wilson's shocking death in late February at Louisiana's Southern University and A&M College, RadarOnline.com launched an investigation into the murky – and too often deadly – world of Greek campus life.

We uncovered an alarming epidemic that has claimed the lives of 200 university students in all, with an incredible 50 deaths between 2000 and 2021 alone.