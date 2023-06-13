All Out War!: Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife of Siphoning $95k From His Bank Account Behind His Back

Actor Kevin Costner is steaming mad his estranged wife allegedly withdrew $95,000 from HIS bank account and credit cards — claiming he's already paid her over $1 million since their divorce was filed, RadarOnine.com has exclusively learned.

The stunning charge against Christine Costner is laid out in a no-holds-bar declaration accusing the mother of his three children of refusing to comply with the pre-marital agreement (PMA) requiring her take the cash and find somewhere else to live.

According to the prenup, Christine was required to leave 30 days after she filed for divorce in May.