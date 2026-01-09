EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals How it Took a Brutal Health Battle to Reignite Princess Kate and William's Passion After They Were Rocked by Affair Rumor

The insider also stressed how Middleton's illness shifted priorities.

They added: "William has a reputation for being hot-tempered at times, while Kate has often acted as the steadying influence. But once she was diagnosed and the possibility of losing her became real, it drew them back together."

That shift explained choices like moving away from palace life and prioritizing a quieter home, as they try to protect a more ordinary family existence. "But it has taken Kate's cancer fight to light their fire again."

Sources close to the couple say the ordeal stripped away other distractions, such as feuds ripping apart the royal family, and forced a reset.

Another source said, "The moment Kate's health was seriously at risk, it fundamentally altered William's outlook. All the background chatter and distractions faded when the focus became her well-being."

An insider added: "Speculation about William's faithfulness didn't vanish immediately, but the health scare shifted the dynamic between them. They have now become far more reliant on one another than they had been in a long time."