EXCLUSIVE: 'Nazi' Kanye West 'Could be SECTIONED' As He Goes to Defcon 3 AGAIN With Fascist Rants – 'He's Acting So Unhinged He Needs to Go to a Mental Health Facility'
Kanye West is spiraling out of control again – and the ranting rapper's latest meltdown could send him back to the psychoward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "Kanye's acting as unhinged as ever, and people are convinced that he needs to be back in a mental health facility before he's too far gone to help."
Last month, the Yeezy fashion mogul brought his 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori, to the red carpet at the Grammys in a shockingly see-through dress and no underwear.
After the disturbing stunt, investors behind a $20 million deal for the 47-year-old performer's two upcoming shows in Tokyo were said to be "strongly reconsidering" his contract.
Next, West declared on social media: "I'm a Nazi" and "I love Hitler."
The rapper's now-deactivated X account also vowed he will never "trust or work with Jewish people" again. Further fanning the flames of controversy, West began shilling T-shirts online that featured swastikas.
Sources said his X account was axed by site owner Elon Musk for featuring hate speech, and Friends actor David Schwimmer has demanded he be banned from the platform.
In an oddball admission, West blamed the developmental disability autism for his outrageous actions – but offered no evidence to support his supposed diagnosis.
The outburst comes nearly nine years after he was cuffed to a stretcher and hauled off to UCLA Medical Center for an involuntary psychiatric hold amid a bout of psychosis.
West now claims he was erroneously diagnosed with and treated for bipolar disorder. He previously railed against then-wife Kim Kardashian's efforts to place him in the facility and branded mother-in-law Kris Jenner as Kris Jong-un – in reference to North Korea's dictator, Kim Jong-un.
Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, author of the book Real Men Don't Go Woke – pointed out: "He hasn't identified the professional who gave him this diagnosis of autism, so I have to wonder.
"I will say that self-diagnosing is dangerous – especially when it is believed you have a serious mental illness like bipolar disorder. If he isn't getting this advice from a trained professional, he could push himself to another full-on meltdown."
Skeptical Hollywood sources suggested West's autism claim may be an attempted excuse.
A source said: "He's lost fans, friends, and money because of his disgraceful antics. People are praying he's forced to get the care he needs before there's an implosion like the one he suffered in 2016.
"It's a miracle he was able to come back from that – and there are no guarantees he could rally again."