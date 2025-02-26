EXCLUSIVE: 'Nazi' Kanye West 'Could be SECTIONED' As He Goes to Defcon 3 AGAIN With Fascist Rants – 'He's Acting So Unhinged He Needs to Go to a Mental Health Facility'

Kanye West is spiraling out of control again – and the ranting rapper's latest meltdown could send him back to the psychoward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "Kanye's acting as unhinged as ever, and people are convinced that he needs to be back in a mental health facility before he's too far gone to help."

Last month, the Yeezy fashion mogul brought his 30-year-old wife, Bianca Censori, to the red carpet at the Grammys in a shockingly see-through dress and no underwear.