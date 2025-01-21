Your tip
Justin Bieber Claims he Was Hacked Just Moments After Singer 'UNFOLLOWS' Wife Hailey — As Divorce Rumors Continue To Swirl

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber shocked fans by unfollowing his wife on Instagram.

Jan. 21 2025, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber had fans questioning his Intentions with a shocking social media move.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 30-year-old singer sparked fresh speculation about his six-year marriage to wife Hailey, 28, by appearing to unfollow her on Instagram – just days after the couple shut down divorce rumors on the platform.

justin bieber hailey bieber marriage strained sean diddy combs case
Source: MEGA

Fans noticed Bieber unfollowed his wife on the platform, but she still followed her husbad.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Yummy hitmaker appeared to hit the "unfollow" button on Monday, but Hailey still kept her husband's page on her account.

The move immediately put followers in a frenzy – especially as the couple, who welcomed their first child in August, were enjoying a trip to Aspen, Colorado together just a few days earlier.

stephen baldwin congratulates hailey bieber on baby
Source: MEGA

Justin quickly claimed his account was hacked and someone unfollowed Hailey.

However, Justin quickly hopped on Instagram to clear up any assumptions, claiming his account was hacked.

He wrote: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--t is getting suss out here."

The celebrity couple, who’s been battling divorce rumors for eons, took the opportunity to start 2025 by clearing up any confusion about their relationship status.

On New Year's Day, Justin shared a photo of Hailey wearing a pink swimsuit and fur coat on Instagram, adding: "Going anywhere with you, baby."

His playful post followed just two days after the Rhode Beauty founder posted a cryptic message on her own social media, seemingly calling out fans for speculating about their marriage troubles.

She wrote: "Me to all of you on the Internet," over a TikTok she reposted that said: "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, 'F--k, this is the reality that I made for myself.'"

Hailey also recently opened up about how the relentless criticism of her relationship to the singer has affected her.

She told W Magazine in July: "I used to try to act like it hurts less and less.

"I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be, but I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less.

"It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey have been clearing up divorce speculation since the start of 2025.

Adding fuel to the fire, sources previously said Justin's former involvement with rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs had him in a terrible state last year.

A disturbing video of the pair revealed a teenage Bieber and Combs spent a weekend together in 2009, which reportedly "sent Justin over the edge."

Allegedly terrified sordid details about his past liaisons with the indicted sex fiend could soon be exposed, insiders also claimed Justin was "very worried about the Diddy situation" because could "drag him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way."

They claimed Justin was relying increasingly on his wife, which created additional pressure on her.

"Hailey's fiercely committed to him and their marriage, but it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense."

justin bieber hailey bieber marriage strained sean diddy combs case
Source: MEGA

Sources previously stated Justin's former ties to Diddy have put a strain on his and Hailey's marriage.

The source added: "She's grateful that Justin's helping so much with little Jack she's the first one to say what an incredible dad he is, but it's all the other stuff that's happening in his life right now that's weighing on him and she can't help but worry that it's going to break him."

Another insider claimed Hailey was worried the Diddy situation could end up "being the cause of their marriage ending."

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22.

