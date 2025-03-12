EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Fox's Pain Over Not Being Able to Bail Out Her Car-Crash Brother Any More — After He Was Caged For Over a Year on Gun Charge

Julia Fox's brother can't get bailed out of trouble by the Uncut Gems beauty – after he was sentenced to more than a year behind bars on a gun charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christopher Fox, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after being busted for allegedly making untraceable "ghost guns" with a 3D printer at the Manhattan home he shared with his father, and a judge ordered him off to prison for 16 months to four years.