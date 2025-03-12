Your tip
Julia Fox
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Fox's Pain Over Not Being Able to Bail Out Her Car-Crash Brother Any More — After He Was Caged For Over a Year on Gun Charge

Photo of Julia Fox
Source: NEW YORK POST; MEGA

Julia Fox's brother remains behind bars for over a year on a gun charge, with no help in sight.

March 12 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

March 12 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Julia Fox's brother can't get bailed out of trouble by the Uncut Gems beauty – after he was sentenced to more than a year behind bars on a gun charge, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Christopher Fox, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree after being busted for allegedly making untraceable "ghost guns" with a 3D printer at the Manhattan home he shared with his father, and a judge ordered him off to prison for 16 months to four years.

julia fox brother jailed gun charge
Source: AOL.COM

Julia Fox's brother, Christopher, faces up to four years for a ghost gun conviction.

His dad, Thomas Fox, said: "It's kind of a waste of taxpayer money to spend on him because he's a harmless person, no threat to society and never sold any guns or drugs."

He argued that his quirky son made the controversial components out of boredom, explaining it was an "engineering challenge" and swearing he wouldn't "even hurt a bug on the floor."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accused Christopher of possessing numerous 3D-printed parts for guns – including enough pieces to "assemble an assault weapon-style rifle."

After her brother's arrest in March 2023, Julia – who has called her brother a "mad scientist recluse" – cosigned his $450,000 bond so he could be sprung from the slammer while awaiting trial.

julia fox brother jailed gun charge
Source: MEGA

Christopher, once bailed out by Julia, now serves time for making 3D-printed ghost guns.

In that time, he dropped a whopping 50 pounds, and Thomas claimed Christopher was "devoting" himself to creating gloves for Parkinson's disease patients who experience tremors.

Julia, 35, who dated Kanye West for less than two months in 2022, was not present at her sibling's sentencing.

