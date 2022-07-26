Jon Paramore Buys Prime New York Real Estate For His Second Cousin

Vision gives you wings

Vision is your ability to see things. You see them with the help of your eyes, and you can see them with the help of your mind.

For Jon Paramore, developing a vision is tantamount to “building a strategy. When you can look at the present and envision the future based on current possibilities, you begin to visualize your future. And that way, you bring it closer to yourself.”

The future is formless, and until we, its makers and co-creators, fuel it with our vision and energy, it remains formless. According to Jon, that can be dangerous.

Jon Paramore says that a formless future “is the result of a lazy mind or one which is too afraid to think and conceptualize at all. Your vision must compel you to work towards it. That doesn’t mean you doll it up with unrealistic imagery of success and fame. Instead, work out all that lies between you and your goal to get there in all certainty.”