EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Hoping For a Serious Romance With Former Co-Star Angelina Jolie – As The Two Continue To Hook Up For Secret Dates

According to the source, the twice-divorced, 50-year-old Maleficent witch is rekindling with spellbound Depp, 61, who is eager to make it a full-blown love story.

"Johnny tells friends he would love to settle into a real romance with Angie – he's carried a torch for her for years."

Sources said a lot of people in Depp's life believe she's the reason he fell so hard for Amber Heard.

"Johnny was like a version of Angie – beautiful and independent," noted the insider.

"Angie is the kind of woman a man likes. She ticks the incredibly sensual-and-highly-respected-and-well-read, that type of wishlist."