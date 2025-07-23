EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp Hoping For a Serious Romance With Former Co-Star Angelina Jolie – As The Two Continue To Hook Up For Secret Dates
Femme fatale Angelina Jolie shared a hot and heavy fling with Johnny Depp at one time, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the two are now looking to hook up for secret dates when they're in the same cities.
Sources claimed the sizzling chemistry between the two The Tourist costars is finally relaunching the spark.
Ready For Love
"They've managed to get together in London and L.A. and even without anyone catching on because they're both very discreet and go to great efforts to stay under the radar," shared an insider.
"They'll meet up in private suites at posh dinner spots and low-key clubs and play it cool, but it's stuck in this flirty see-saw zone for years."
According to the source, the twice-divorced, 50-year-old Maleficent witch is rekindling with spellbound Depp, 61, who is eager to make it a full-blown love story.
"Johnny tells friends he would love to settle into a real romance with Angie – he's carried a torch for her for years."
Sources said a lot of people in Depp's life believe she's the reason he fell so hard for Amber Heard.
"Johnny was like a version of Angie – beautiful and independent," noted the insider.
"Angie is the kind of woman a man likes. She ticks the incredibly sensual-and-highly-respected-and-well-read, that type of wishlist."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the movie pixie has been mostly single since her nasty split from Brad Pitt, and she's chosen to stay away from claims of domestic violence for both sides.
Some insiders said there is a pending lawsuit that names her as a Washington Post co-conspirator who helped engineer and drive the op-ed her legal team did, though they paid him $1 million.
Meanwhile, insiders said Jolie is totally entranced by Depp.
'Special Guy'
"Angie thinks the world of him. They were great fun together while filming The Tourist, and she's said he's a very special guy – a rare sort of intoxicating creature who's intriguing and inspires her creativity."
"Some think she's hung up on Johnny," added the source. "Of course he's not the world's most eligible bachelor, but she's not discounting him either."