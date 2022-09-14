Jim Beam Raises A Glass To The Environment With $400 Million Eco-Expansion, Additional Production Planned
At the Booker Noe brewing facility in Boston, Kentucky big changes are afoot, and it’s good news for bourbon fans, Radar has learned.
A new facility will be built across the street to take receipt of Jim Beam whiskey stillage remains and transform them into natural gas. That renewable energy, set to begin piping into the main brewing operation by 2024, will allow Jim Beam to become two-thirds powered by renewable gas.
In addition, the new recycling arm will transform whiskey-brewing remains into fertilizer, which will be made available at low cost to local farmers. Parent company Beam Suntory is partnered with American firm 3 Rivers Energy Partners on the $400 million project.
“We are committed to making a difference by investing in cleaner technologies and systems,” said Beam Suntory President and CEO Albert Baladi. “This expansion will help ensure we meet future demand for our iconic bourbon in a sustainable way that supports the environment and the local community that has helped build and support Jim Beam.”
Another equal component of the $400 million expansion is to expand production capacity by 50 percent.
The expansion will be used to produce more Jim Beam white and black label bourbons for overseas markets in Europe and Asia.
The Boston plant, located 36 miles south of Louisville, will benefit from other environmentally-focused upgrades. New high-efficiency gas boilers will be brought in to make maximum use of the renewable natural gas and enhanced scrubbing technology will be relied upon to remove carbon dioxide from the fermentation tanks.
The goal is to purify that reclaimed carbon dioxide and reuse more than 100,000 metric tons annually.
When completed, the expanded facility is expected to add 51 new jobs. The Jim Beam expansion is part of a larger Mission Statement by the parent company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and attain carbon neutrality across the entire value chain by 2040.