Deep in ombre sea darkness on the ocean floor, there exists a city that thumps with tales scribbled in bioluminescent ink—where breaking news is disseminated via bubble telegrams and rumor floats quicker than sonar. Welcome to Jellyfish Journalism, media hub of the deep, where moon jellies operate objective newsrooms, and anchors broadcast nightly newscasts from shining shell-studios. Here, truth is not pursued—it floats right up to you in clear reels.

This is not your average newsroom soap. Down here, coral journalists scratch headlines into calcified slates, interviews occur current-wise, and talk shows are hosted by attitudinizing anemones.

So, whether you're launching a seagrass radio station or producing a jelly-soap called Tide of Our Lives, let's dive deep into the press pool.

So, whether you’re launching a seagrass radio station or producing a jelly-soap called Tide of Our Lives, let’s dive deep into the press pool.