'Does Anybody Have a Conscience?': Jeffrey Epstein Victims Ask JPMorgan Execs To Admit Their Role In Sex Trafficking Scheme
A group of Jeffrey Epstein victims have written letters to JPMorgan Chase bank CEO Jamie Dimon asking him to come clean about its role in helping the billionaire pervert’s sex trafficking operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The emotional letters emerged just weeks after Deutsche Bank agreed to pay Epstein victims $75 million to end a class action lawsuit for facilitating and benefiting from the nefarious flesh-peddling operation involving about 130 victims.
One survivor accused JPMorgan of allegedly dispatching a team of lawyers and investigators to victimize the accusers in a desperate effort to save face and money, according to the letters first obtained by The Daily Beast.
“JP Morgan was Epstein’s right hand in allowing him to become the most abusive sex offender in history,” wrote one alleged victim, who was only 14-year-old when she was reportedly recruited and abused by Epstein and his cohorts.
“Yet, rather than acknowledging a wrongdoing, accepting responsibility, making an apology to all of us, and doing what is right, I understand that JP Morgan has unleashed an army of lawyers to torture the victims who brought the cases and put them through even more pain and suffering,” she added.
“Does nobody at JP Morgan have a conscience?”
JPMorgan is desperately trying to beat back two embarrassing lawsuits filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and one survivor – known as Jane Doe 1— who claimed the banking giant allowed Epstein to set up dozens of dummy company accounts to pay off victims and lackeys.
In a strategic legal maneuver, JPMorgan filed a lawsuit against its former head of private banking, James ‘Jes’ Staley, accusing him of coddling Epstein and allowing the nefarious operation to continue behind his supervisors’ backs.
Meanwhile, Dimon claimed to have no knowledge of Epstein — including his 2008 West Palm Beach, Florida, conviction for solicitation of a minor — until 2019, according to transcripts of his recent deposition obtained by CNBC.
His testimony was offset, however, by a top JPMorgan executive, Mary Erdoes, and the bank’s general counsel, Stephen Cutler, who admitted they were aware of allegations of Epstein’s activities with underage girls as far back as 2006.
Dimon even denied seeing a 2011 smoking gun email Cutler sent to Erdoes, Staley, and two other executives stating: “I would like to put it and (Epstein) behind us. Not a person we should do business with, period… This is not an honorable person in any way,” the transcripts showed.
Epstein was eventually removed as a client in 2013 – but he was immediately snatched up by Deutsche Bank.
“I don’t understand how so many people, colleagues, knew what was going on, or had evidence and information that could have helped us, and chose not to speak up,” wrote survivor, who was allegedly recruited to for abuse while in a West Palm Beach high school.
“I may not be as smart as you, but we should at least agree that the information you withheld has hurt me and many others,” she added. “Everyone makes mistakes and has regrets. If you are a good human, you will just admit to making a mistake and be the first to try to do what is right to end this chapter on a positive note for all of us.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Epstein was suspiciously found hanging in his New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial for allegedly providing a bevy of young girls to powerful politicians and businessmen.