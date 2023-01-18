Content Strategist Jay Neo and MrBeast: A Collaboration to Watch

The world of social media can be a cutthroat place, with creators constantly vying for attention in an oversaturated market. Standing out from the crowd is no easy feat, and it takes a special kind of talent to consistently create content that goes viral. However, difficult doesn’t mean impossible. Working with a smart content strategist can make all the difference and elevate your brand to unimaginable heights.

Jay Neo is a social media wunderkind, making a name for himself as a content strategist at just 18. Despite his young age, Jay’s reputation as a prodigy has spread far and wide, earning him a chance to work on high-performing social media content, filming videos worldwide. Before working with MrBeast, one of the biggest YouTube channels in the world, he played a crucial role in the incredible success of multiple other channels, generating over 4 billion views and gaining 20+ million combined followers in the past two years.

These are impressive figures by any standard. They’re also a testament to Jay’s work ethic and talent, which help him create content that consistently goes viral. His secret ingredient? An unwavering focus on audience retention.

Retention is the statistic that shows how much of the video the general viewer watched the content for and where they left off. By studying viewer behavior and understanding what keeps people engaged (or, on the flip side, causes them to click away), Jay can craft videos that are not only compelling but also shareable.

A prime example is his recent hit, Would You Go To Paris For A Baguette, which racked up a mind-blowing 400 million views on YouTube and another 120 million on TikTok in just one month. It’s this ability to create compelling, shareable content that has made Jay a valuable asset to the MrBeast team.

“Going viral is not luck, it’s a science,” Neo explains. “At MrBeast, we produce videos that get hundreds of millions of views every week. So my lesson would be to really study the audience over the algorithm. TikTok and YouTube just want to promote videos that people want to watch, so make videos that you think millions of people would want to watch in the first place and also would want to sit through. And focus on retention! That’s the direct statistic that supports that in short-form content.”

Of course, achieving this level of success in the fast-paced world of social media content creation wasn’t easy. Jay remembers setting a seemingly impossible goal of 100,000 YouTube subscribers just two years ago. But through hard work and a commitment to understanding both the audience and the algorithm, he not only reached that goal but secured a spot on the MrBeast team. He also scaled his own brand and now owns multiple channels with over a million followers and subscribers.

As he continues to innovate and push the boundaries of social media content strategy, there’s no telling what heights Jay will reach in the future. For now, he aspires to average 1 billion views per video on MrBeast and cement his status as a leading expert in the field. With his expertise and dedication to creating high-performing content, it’s clear that his best work is yet to come.