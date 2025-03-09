EXCLUSIVE: RADAR Goes Inside the Detective Case that Has 'Solved' Jack the Ripper Case — Nearly 150 Years After Chilling Prostitute Slayings That STILL Haunt the World

Nearly a century and a half after Jack the Ripper's bloody murder spree terrorized the streets of London, the perp has finally been positively identified through cutting-edge DNA testing — bringing an end to one of the most enduring unsolved mysteries of all time, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

British historian and "Ripperologist" Russell Edwards declared he is "100 percent certain" the shadowy, knife-wielding killer was a Polish immigrant barber named Aaron Kosminski, who would have been 23 years old during the Ripper's rampage in the late 1800s.

The crucial evidence comes from a stained silk shawl that was found next to the mutilated, disemboweled body of 46-year-old Catherine Eddowes – one of at least five Ripper victims – after she'd been slaughtered in the wee hours of September 30, 1888. The shawl, which had long languished in storage at Scotland Yard, contained both blood from the victim and semen.