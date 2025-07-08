Why B2B is the Best eCommerce Business Model — Insights from Ryan, Founder of Change

When people talk about eCommerce, the conversation typically centers around B2C — product launches, influencer campaigns, and eye-catching consumer brands. But beneath the surface of the digital economy, another model is quietly dominating in scale, efficiency, and long-term value: B2B eCommerce.

Ryan, the founder of Change, has built his platform around a bold belief — that B2B is increasingly seen as a key driver in the future of eCommerce, offering a potentially smarter and more sustainable approach for many businesses.

Drawing on years of experience helping businesses digitize and grow, Ryan’s perspective aligns with current data, observable market trends, and practical business outcomes. Here’s a breakdown of why the B2B model is often viewed as resilient and rewarding.