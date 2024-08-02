Impact of Bad Balance – The Rise of Dangerous Falls Globally

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Modern lifestyles are making our balance worse – and leaving us more vulnerable to devastating trips and falls. An estimated 650,000 fatal falls occur globally each year, making falls the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after road traffic injuries. Falls are responsible for in excess of 35 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) lost annually worldwide. The good news is, it's never too late to regain your poise.

Why Are Dangerous Falls Increasing

In today's fast-paced world, people are spending more time sitting and less time engaging in physical activities. This sedentary lifestyle, combined with the aging population, has led to a decline in balance and an increase in falls. Falls are a major global public health problem, with significant impacts on health, quality of life, and healthcare costs. Here are the key points about the rise of dangerous falls and the impact of poor balance: High-risk groups: Older adults, especially those over 60, have the highest risk of death or serious injury from falls.

Children are also at high risk due to their developmental stages and curiosity.

In some countries, males are more likely to die from falls, while females suffer more non-fatal falls.

Impact of poor balance: Balance disorders are a leading cause of falls in the elderly, resulting in injuries, disability, loss of independence, and reduced quality of life.

What Are the Consequences of Falls

Falls can have serious consequences, especially for older adults. According to the World Health Organization, falls are the second leading cause of accidental or unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Consequences of falls: Falls can cause serious injuries like hip fractures, head trauma, and other fractures, especially in older adults. Even non-injurious falls can lead to fear of falling, reduced activity, social withdrawal, and loss of independence. Falls impose significant social and financial burdens on individuals, families, and healthcare systems.

What Factors Contribute to Bad Balance

Several factors contribute to bad balance, including muscle weakness, poor posture, and certain medical conditions. As we age, our muscles naturally weaken, making it harder to maintain balance. Additionally, conditions such as arthritis and Parkinson's disease can affect our ability to stay steady on our feet.

How Can You Improve Your Balance

Fortunately the team at Training Station advise there are steps you can take to improve your balance and reduce the risk of falls. Regular exercise, particularly activities that focus on strength and balance, can help strengthen your muscles and improve your stability. Yoga, tai chi, and Pilates are all great options.

What Are Some Simple Exercises to Improve Balance

Balance training: Postural control exercises are found to be the most effective in preventing falls. Specific balance exercises include: One-legged balancing: Stand on one leg for up to 30 seconds, alternating legs.

Heel-toe walk: Walk by placing the heel of one foot directly in front of the toe of the other foot.

Head rotations: Move your head side to side and up and down while keeping your body still. Strength training: Exercises that build leg strength are crucial for fall prevention: Sit-to-stand: Start seated in a chair, then stand up and sit back down without using your hands.

Leg raises: While seated, extend one leg straight out, hold, then lower.

Wall slides (half squats): Lean against a wall and bend your knees to a half-squat position.

Functional exercises: Step-ups: Step up and down on the bottom step of a staircase.

Standing marches: Lift your knees alternately as if marching in place.

Combined exercises

Tai Chi: This practice combines slow, controlled movements with balance and weight shifting. General physical activity: Walking: Regular walking can improve overall strength and balance. To maximise effectiveness, these exercises should be performed regularly, ideally 3-5 times per week. It's important to start with exercises appropriate to your current fitness level and gradually increase difficulty. Always consult with a healthcare provider or physical therapist before starting a new exercise program, especially if you have existing health conditions or balance issue

When Should You Seek Professional Help

If you're concerned about your balance or have experienced frequent falls, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional, such as a personal trainer. They can assess your balance and recommend specific exercises or treatments to address any underlying issues.

Conclusion

While modern lifestyles may be contributing to the rise in dangerous falls, it's never too late to take action and improve your balance. By incorporating regular exercise and seeking professional guidance when needed, you can regain your poise and reduce the risk of falls. Prevention strategies: Exercise programs to improve balance and strength.

Home safety modifications to reduce environmental hazards.

Regular vision and hearing check-ups.

Medication reviews to minimise side effects that may affect balance.

Fall prevention education and awareness programs.