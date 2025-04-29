Illegal Migrant Soccer Coach Accused of Brutal Murder of 13-Year-Old Kid on His Own Team

A Los Angeles youth soccer coach – an illegal migrant from El Salvador – has been kicked into the slammer on charges of brutally murdering one boy who played on his team and sexually assaulting two others, according to police, who are still on the prowl for other possible victims.

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, has been charged with murdering 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez and leaving the tragic boy's body in a roadside ditch over 70 miles from home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.