Donald Trump
Illegal Migrant Soccer Coach Accused of Brutal Murder of 13-Year-Old Kid on His Own Team

Illegal migrant soccer coach accused of killing 13-year-old boy who played on his own youth team.

April 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

A Los Angeles youth soccer coach – an illegal migrant from El Salvador – has been kicked into the slammer on charges of brutally murdering one boy who played on his team and sexually assaulting two others, according to police, who are still on the prowl for other possible victims.

Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, 43, has been charged with murdering 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez and leaving the tragic boy's body in a roadside ditch over 70 miles from home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tricia McLaughlin slammed Mario Edgaro Garcia Aquino as a 'depraved illegal alien' who exploited a child.

Garcia Aquino "was an innocent child who was exploited and killed by this depraved illegal alien who should have never been in this country," announced Department of Homeland Security rep Tricia McLaughlin.

"Under President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem's leadership, child predators, pedophiles and murderers will be hunted down and removed from America's communities."

The district attorney's office also charged Garcia Aquino with a 2022 sexual assault on a tweener and another on a 16-year-old in February 2024.

The Hernandez family reported their son missing after he failed to come home from what they describe as a train trip to help his Hurricane Valley soccer club coach make jerseys for the team.

Investigators searched frantically and finally found the dead child four days after his disappearance in a wooded area of Ventura County.

The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The L.A. County district attorney's office says they will decide whether to seek the death penalty instead.

At a vigil near the wooded area where her boy was found, Gladys Bautista could barely contain her grief and rage.

"He didn't need to be treated like an animal," she cried out in Spanish. “That was my son."

