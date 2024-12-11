how to lower your student loan payments

Would a student loan refinance make sense to reduce student loan debt? This post explores options for lowering and paying off student loans, reducing the burden on your finances.

According to fintech giant SoFi, 60 percent of Nebraska college students carry student debt. The average balance of these loans is $26,781. Omaha is the most populous city in Nebraska, so it's reasonable to expect many of these borrowers to reside in this state.

To give you an idea of the scale of the problem, remember that only home mortgage debt, totaling over $12 trillion , is more significant. Individually, the average federal student loan borrower in the U.S. owes about $37,850 .

Student loan debt has doubled for millions of Americans over the last two decades. In 2023, the total outstanding student loan debt surpassed $1.7 trillion . Of this figure, $1.6 trillion comes from federal student loans shared among 42 million Americans. The remainder comes from private loans.

This substantial debt load can delay critical financial milestones. It can mean postponing fulfilling financial decisions such as buying a home, saving for retirement, or even starting a family.

Reducing student loan debt as soon as possible is not just a matter of financial relief. It's a sensible strategy for ensuring your long-term financial health. Here's why:

Interest accumulation

One of the most compelling reasons to consider reducing your student loan debt quickly is the accumulation of interest. Remember that most student loans accrue interest daily. Therefore, the longer you carry the debt, the more interest you’ll pay.

If you pay off the loan sooner, you can significantly reduce the amount of interest and the total sum paid by thousands of dollars.

Improving your credit score

Student loans factor significantly into computing your credit score. High debt balances relative to income can negatively impact your credit utilization ratio. The credit utilization ratio will account for about 30 percent of your total credit score.

When you lower your debt, you can improve your credit score. A better credit score has many benefits. It becomes easier to qualify for favorable mortgage rates, auto loans, and other forms of credit. A high credit score could save you up to thousands of dollars in interest over your lifetime.

Increasing financial flexibility

The sooner you pay off your private or federal student loans, the sooner you free up cash flow for other financial goals. You can free up your money to invest, save for retirement, or build your medical or emergency fund. Having fewer monthly obligations to worry about gives you the flexibility to allocate your money toward wealth-building.

The new, debt-free level of financial freedom also allows you to take advantage of opportunities. For instance, you can start investing in the stock market at a reasonable time. You can also start a business free from the constant pressure of loan payments.