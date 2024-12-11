How To Lower Your Student Loan Payments
Student loan debt has doubled for millions of Americans over the last two decades. In 2023, the total outstanding student loan debt surpassed $1.7 trillion. Of this figure, $1.6 trillion comes from federal student loans shared among 42 million Americans. The remainder comes from private loans.
To give you an idea of the scale of the problem, remember that only home mortgage debt, totaling over $12 trillion, is more significant. Individually, the average federal student loan borrower in the U.S. owes about $37,850.
According to fintech giant SoFi, 60 percent of Nebraska college students carry student debt. The average balance of these loans is $26,781. Omaha is the most populous city in Nebraska, so it's reasonable to expect many of these borrowers to reside in this state.
Would a student loan refinance make sense to reduce student loan debt? This post explores options for lowering and paying off student loans, reducing the burden on your finances.
Why Reducing Student Loan Debt Early Makes Good Financial Sense
This substantial debt load can delay critical financial milestones. It can mean postponing fulfilling financial decisions such as buying a home, saving for retirement, or even starting a family.
Reducing student loan debt as soon as possible is not just a matter of financial relief. It's a sensible strategy for ensuring your long-term financial health. Here's why:
Interest accumulation
One of the most compelling reasons to consider reducing your student loan debt quickly is the accumulation of interest. Remember that most student loans accrue interest daily. Therefore, the longer you carry the debt, the more interest you’ll pay.
If you pay off the loan sooner, you can significantly reduce the amount of interest and the total sum paid by thousands of dollars.
Improving your credit score
Student loans factor significantly into computing your credit score. High debt balances relative to income can negatively impact your credit utilization ratio. The credit utilization ratio will account for about 30 percent of your total credit score.
When you lower your debt, you can improve your credit score. A better credit score has many benefits. It becomes easier to qualify for favorable mortgage rates, auto loans, and other forms of credit. A high credit score could save you up to thousands of dollars in interest over your lifetime.
Increasing financial flexibility
The sooner you pay off your private or federal student loans, the sooner you free up cash flow for other financial goals. You can free up your money to invest, save for retirement, or build your medical or emergency fund. Having fewer monthly obligations to worry about gives you the flexibility to allocate your money toward wealth-building.
The new, debt-free level of financial freedom also allows you to take advantage of opportunities. For instance, you can start investing in the stock market at a reasonable time. You can also start a business free from the constant pressure of loan payments.
Steps To Start Reducing Student Loan Debt
If you’re ready to take control of your student loan debt, here are practical steps to get started:
Assess your current loan terms
Before making any changes to your student loan payments, you must thoroughly understand the details of your current loan terms. To do so, you must know the fundamentals. You start with your type of loan—federal or private—and what that entails. Next, review your loan balance, interest rate, and repayment terms.
You can start by locating your loan documents or logging into your loan servicer's website. Review your repayment schedule and note your interest rate. If you have multiple loans, you could consolidate them into a single loan to simplify or reduce your total payments.
For federal loans, the U.S. Department of Education provides a loan simulator tool that can help compare how different repayment plans affect your monthly payment and overall cost. This online tool is handy for borrowers considering switching to an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan.
Explore federal income-driven repayment (IDR) plans
A Federal Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan effectively lowers monthly student loan payments. IDR can reduce payments to a more manageable level.
With an IDR plan, your payments are based on your income. Thus, under an IDR plan, payments may be as low as $0 per month, according to the Federal Student Aid site.
There are several main types of IDR plans, namely:
These include the Standard Repayment Plan, Graduated Repayment Plan, and Extended Repayment Plan. Each plan computes monthly payments based on what is owed, the agreed interest rate, and your fixed repayment period. You must contact your loan servicer to be placed under any of these plans.
An IDR plan will base monthly payments on your income and family size. Such plans include the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan—formerly the REPAYE Plan, the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Repayment Plan, the Income-Based Repayment (IBR) Plan, and the Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) Plan.
The payments among plans vary as a percentage of your discretionary income, and each has specific limits, timelines, and terms. Learn more about each plan by looking up the Federal Student Aid site.
Refinance if it makes sense
If you took out a private loan with a high interest rate or unfavorable terms, you could consider refinancing your loan at a lower rate.
You can use objective online review platforms to compare offers from different lenders. You can also look up private lenders with state-of-the-art sites like SoFi to check out the competitive refinancing options that could benefit your financial situation.
The modern trend of going for an all-online application process is straightforward and allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders. The best lenders offer substantially lower rates for qualified borrowers.
When strategized correctly, refinancing can drop your interest rate, lower your loan's monthly payment, or shorten your loan term. These results make it easier for you to pay off your student debt faster.
Take Control of Your Student Loan Payments Sooner And Reap The Benefits
It's never too early to start managing your student loans and planning your debt repayment strategy. If you are an Omaha resident facing unique economic challenges due to the local job market, choosing a student loan refinancing strategy or an IDR plan could be a lifeline.
Before you embark on a new financial decision, you can contact local financial counseling services to help you navigate the application process and choose the best plan for your needs. Local credit unions offer financial education workshops and one-on-one counseling sessions that can be invaluable for borrowers struggling with student loan payments.
While managing student loan debt can be a challenge for young people, starting earlier means you have better control of your financial future. By assessing your current loan terms, exploring federal income-driven repayment plans, considering refinancing options, utilizing online platforms, and taking advantage of local resources, Omaha residents can find relief from the burden of student loans.