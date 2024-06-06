How to Convert MP4 to DVD Fast and Free

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In today's digital age, while MP4 files are convenient for streaming and sharing online, there are still instances where we may need to convert them to DVD format for various reasons such as preserving special moments, creating a physical collection, or simply ensuring playback compatibility with older devices. In this article, we will introduce some helpful MP4 to DVD converters and provide a tutorial on how to burn a DVD disc, ISO, Folder with them.

Way 1: Convert MP4 to DVD Fast with DVDFab DVD Creator

DVDFab DVD Creator is a powerful and versatile MP4 to DVD converter that enables users to convert various video formats such as MKV, AVI, and MP4 into high-quality DVD discs. With its user-friendly interface, users can easily add external subtitles to their videos and customize their DVD discs with personalized menu features. Additionally, DVDFab DVD Creator allows users to merge and burn multiple videos onto a single DVD.

Pros: Quick conversion with hardware acceleration. Compatibility with over 200 video formats. No need for additional burning tools to burn to DVD9/DVD5. Options like "same as source" or "fit to disc" for customizing video quality. Ability to choose audio tracks and subtitles when burning MP4 to DVD for free. Customizable menu templates, background images, and text adjustments for a personalized touch Cons: 1.Paid tool on a free-trial basis.

To convert MP4 to DVD quickly and hassle-free, you can use DVDFab DVD Creator. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it: Step 1: Free download and install DVDFab DVD Creator on your computer. Step 2: Launch DVDFab DVD Creator and select the "Creator" option from the main interface. Step 3: Click the blue button to switch to DVD Creator mode, and then use the "+Add Source" button to import the MP4 files that you want to convert to DVD. You can also drag and drop the files directly into the software.

Step 4: Customize your DVD by selecting a menu template, and adding subtitles if needed. And in the Advanced Settings panel, you can set the video quality, and choose the TV Standard (NTSC or PAL), and the aspect ratio for the menu. Step 5: Set the output to DVD5 or DVD9. If you want to convert MP4 to DVD format and save it to a drive first, you can click the ISO icon or the Folder icon and set the SAVE TO path to your local hard drive; if you want to burn MP4 to DVD directly, then insert a blank DVD into your computer’s DVD drive, be sure to set the drive as the target. Step 6: Click the "Start" button to begin the conversion process.

Way 2: Convert MP4 to DVD Free with Freemake

Freemake is a popular video conversion software that allows users to easily convert videos between various formats. One common conversion task is to convert MP4 to DVD format. Freemake makes this process simple and fast with its user-friendly interface and powerful conversion capabilities. Pros: Support a variety of file formats, including video, audio, and photos. Allow for the addition and editing of subtitles. Support compression of large files and recording of multiple files onto one disc. Cons: Limited video-editing features. A Freemake logo will be added to the trial file. Add Subtitle feature is only available for paid accounts.

To convert MP4 to DVD with Freemake, follow these step-by-step instructions: Step 1: Download and install Freemake Video Converter on your computer. Step 2: Launch Freemake Video Converter and click the "Video" button at the top of the screen to add your MP4 file for conversion. "Drag and drop" files directly are also supported.

Step 3: Customize the DVD settings such as cutting or rotating the video and set a preferred menu template. Step 4: Select the "to DVD" option from the list of available formats at the bottom of the software window. Step 5: Set DVD format (ISO/Folder) or set burner as the target if you want to burn MP4 to DVD blank disc directly, and then click the "Convert" button to convert your MP4 to DVD free.

Way 3: Convert MP4 to DVD Online with Zamzar

Zamzar is a popular online file conversion service that allows users to upload their files and choose the desired output format with just a few clicks. It provides a wide range of Converters, including Document, Image, Ebook, Audio, Video, and more. MP4 to DVD Converter is just one of them. Pros Easy to use. Unlimited conversions. Support a wide range of video/audio formats. Cons: Files are only stored for 24 hours. Unable to burn MP4 to DVD directly. Unable to convert files larger than 2GB without signing up for an account.

To convert an MP4 video file to a DVD format using Zamzar, follow these simple steps: Step 1: Go to the Zamzar website at www.zamzar.com Step 2: Drag & Drop or click the "Choose Files" button to upload your MP4 video. Step 3: Select DVD under the "Convert To" list.

Step 4: Enter your email address where you want to receive the converted file, optional. Zamzar will send you a download link once the conversion is complete. Step 5: Click the "Convert Now" button to start the conversion process. Step 6: Download the converted DVD file to your computer. Zamzar is an online mp4 to DVD converter free to use, however, if you want to burn it onto a blank DVD, you need to use DVD burning software to create a playable DVD.

Conclusion:

Converting MP4 files to DVD format is simple with the right tools. Whether a paid software like DVDFab DVD Creator, a free program like Freemake, or an online tool like Zamzar, you can find the best MP4 to DVD converter to suit your needs.