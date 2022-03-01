Your tip
Hot Photos : From Courtney Cox at ' Shining Vale' Premiere, To Adam Levine at South Beach Wine & Food Festival - See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To

Source: michael simon; Worldredeye.com
Mar. 1 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Whether it's Courtney Cox attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new Starz show Shining Vale, Or Adam Levine sipping on Calirosa Tequila at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival .Scroll through to see what all your favorite stars have been up to.

alexandra daddario
Source: BFA

'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario attends the Dior "Millefiori” pop-up opening party in Los Angeles on March 18th 2022.

kaitlyn dever
Source: BFA

Kaitlyn Dever attends the Dior 'Millefiorii' pop-up opening party in Los Angeles on March 18th 2022.

baylee littrell
Source: Leighanne Littrell

Country sensation Baylee Littrell, who just released his new single, 'Gone' shared the stage with his dad, popstar Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, at MadLife Studios in Woodstock, GA

david grutman lenny kravitz david beckham
Source: World Red Eye

On Thursday night, Lenny Kravitz & David Beckham joined David Grutman for the grand opening of his newest restaurant The Key Club in Miami’s Coconut Grove.

brooke shields
Source: Michael Simon

Brooke Shields makes a new friend at the Grand Opening for the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo.

jamie foxx
Source: Romain Maurice

Jamie Foxx departs Richard Caring's Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday, March 5th 2022.

tyler cameron f
Source: F45 training

Tyler Cameron worked up a sweat with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson at a private event in celebration of Gunnar Peterson's new role as Chief of Athletics at F45 Training on March 8th in Los Angeles.

teyana taylor pic
Source: Courtesy of Saadiq by MADE

Teyana Taylor enjoyed a night out with Saadiq by MADE. at Lapérouse in Paris with close friends.

chrisbrownnightingale small
Source: Made Nightlife

Chris Brown attends The Highlight Room by MADE Nightlife in Los Angeles.

courtneycox
Source: Michael Simon

Courteney Cox attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s Shining Vale, which will air on Starz March 6th at 10:00pm

kenzie ziegler hero
Source: Michael Simon

Kenzie Ziegler steps out in Los Angeles while enjoying a Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar.

made nightclub
Source: Made Nightlife

Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks celebrated his birthday with MADE Nightlife at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles with close friends including Mark Cuban and Devin Harris.

leigh ann larkin
Source: Michael Simon

Actress Leigh Ann Larkin hosts a NY launch party for friend/financial expert Nicole Lapin’s book, Miss Independent, at Black Tap.

ashley benson
Source: Michael Simon

Ashley Benson participates in the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt at Santa Monica Place on Feb 28th

adam levine and behati prinsloo

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo hosted a Calirosa Tequila Dinner at Como Como at Moxy for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24, 2022

richard mille
Source: Omar Vega / @vegatron3

Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler, Wayne Boich, and Ludacris attend the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open Finals Presented by Richard Mille

vince
Source: Omar Vega/ Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open

Actor Vince Vaughn hangs with friends Jack Whigham and Wayne Boich in the Richard Mille VIP at the opening night of The Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

