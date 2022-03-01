Hot Photos : From Courtney Cox at ' Shining Vale' Premiere, To Adam Levine at South Beach Wine & Food Festival - See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To
Whether it's Courtney Cox attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new Starz show Shining Vale, Or Adam Levine sipping on Calirosa Tequila at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival .Scroll through to see what all your favorite stars have been up to.
'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario attends the Dior "Millefiori” pop-up opening party in Los Angeles on March 18th 2022.
Kaitlyn Dever attends the Dior 'Millefiorii' pop-up opening party in Los Angeles on March 18th 2022.
Country sensation Baylee Littrell, who just released his new single, 'Gone' shared the stage with his dad, popstar Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, at MadLife Studios in Woodstock, GA
On Thursday night, Lenny Kravitz & David Beckham joined David Grutman for the grand opening of his newest restaurant The Key Club in Miami’s Coconut Grove.
Brooke Shields makes a new friend at the Grand Opening for the Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at the San Diego Zoo.
Jamie Foxx departs Richard Caring's Sexy Fish Miami on Saturday, March 5th 2022.
Teyana Taylor enjoyed a night out with Saadiq by MADE. at Lapérouse in Paris with close friends.
Chris Brown attends The Highlight Room by MADE Nightlife in Los Angeles.
Courteney Cox attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s Shining Vale, which will air on Starz March 6th at 10:00pm
Kenzie Ziegler steps out in Los Angeles while enjoying a Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar.
Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks celebrated his birthday with MADE Nightlife at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles with close friends including Mark Cuban and Devin Harris.
Actress Leigh Ann Larkin hosts a NY launch party for friend/financial expert Nicole Lapin’s book, Miss Independent, at Black Tap.
Ashley Benson participates in the Mucinex Scavenger Hunt at Santa Monica Place on Feb 28th
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo hosted a Calirosa Tequila Dinner at Como Como at Moxy for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24, 2022
Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler, Wayne Boich, and Ludacris attend the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open Finals Presented by Richard Mille
Actor Vince Vaughn hangs with friends Jack Whigham and Wayne Boich in the Richard Mille VIP at the opening night of The Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open on Tuesday, February 22, 2022