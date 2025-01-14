EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Expensive Breasts Exposed — And How Business-Savvy Celebs Including Sydney Sweeney are Pumping Millions into Their Best Assets

Heidi Montag: $30,000

Going from a size A to a 32C in 2007 didn’t fill The Hills star with happiness and she wanted to go bigger. Three years later, she increased her assets to a 32F, going under the knife to endure nine other procedures on the same day including rhinoplasty, liposuction and chin reduction.

"I always wanted implants growing up, because my grandma had really big breasts," she said.

She had her F-cup implants removed in 2013 and is now back to a C.

Denise Richards: $25,000

Having undergone three procedures before getting her perfect breasts, Richards is thought to have spent an estimated $25,000 on them.

She first went under the knife when she was 19. She then went for corrective surgery but the second doctor increased them to a D-cup instead.

"Even after several consultations, the doctor still put in what he thought I would want and they were bigger," the actress recalled.

Luckily, the third operation was a success. "This is the size I wanted to look at 19. There is a long investment with breast implants," she said.