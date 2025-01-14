EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Expensive Breasts Exposed — And How Business-Savvy Celebs Including Sydney Sweeney are Pumping Millions into Their Best Assets
A bevy of Hollywood superstars have sunk a fortune into their best assets knowing that the power of their bodies means cash...but some have regretted going under the knife.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that these business-savvy women understand the power of their bodies and have gone to extreme lengths to boost their God-given resources.
Here are the 10 celebrities with the most expensive boobs in showbiz
Sydney Sweeney: Priceless
With her career going stellar amid the continuing spotlight on her 34DDs, we reckon that a price can’t be put on Sweeney's breasts. The 27-year-old star of Anyone But You, Euphoria, and The White Lotus has seen her profile skyrocketing due to the endless obsession with her boobs.
She had even considered a breast reduction in the past but now follows a rigorous workout regime to keep her boobs in tip-top shape.
The star even addressed the fascination by posting a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a sweatshirt that read: "Sorry For Having Great T**s And Correct Opinions."
Madonna: $1.8million
The 66-year-old Material Girl lives up to her name, with reports that her perfectly formed chest has reportedly been insured for a whopping $1.8 million, that’s $900,000 per breast. Madonna, who loves showing them off in corsets, decided to get her assets covered over fears that her career would suffer if anything happened to them.
Holly Madison: $1million
Ex-Playmate and reality TV star Holly insured her famous 36Ds for $1 million with Lloyds of London in 2011 to protect her breast assets during her Las Vegas production, Peepshow.
"I’ve heard about people getting body parts insured and I thought, why not? because if anything happened to my boobs, I’d be out for a few months and I’d probably be out a million dollars. I thought I’d cover my assets," she said of the policy.
Tina Turner: $790,000
After taking out an insurance policy on her voice ($3.2 million), legs ($3 million) and face ($790,000) with Lloyds of London, the late What’s Love Got To Do With It singer covered her boobs for $790,000 in 2000, ahead of her Twenty Four Seven European tour that year.
Dolly Parton: $600,000
Country legend Parton is known for her platinum blonde hair, Tennessee twang, and ample bosom, so it’s no wonder that she took out insurance on her boobs, according to 2010 reports. The star, 78, is rumored to have insured her 44DDs for $600,000.
Pamela Anderson: $35,000
"I’ve always been authentic, except for my boobs," said Anderson. The Baywatch bombshell became one of the most famous women worldwide when she increased her 34C breasts to 34DD in 1990. But nine years later, she had the implants removed as she embraced the natural look.
Heidi Montag: $30,000
Going from a size A to a 32C in 2007 didn’t fill The Hills star with happiness and she wanted to go bigger. Three years later, she increased her assets to a 32F, going under the knife to endure nine other procedures on the same day including rhinoplasty, liposuction and chin reduction.
"I always wanted implants growing up, because my grandma had really big breasts," she said.
She had her F-cup implants removed in 2013 and is now back to a C.
Denise Richards: $25,000
Having undergone three procedures before getting her perfect breasts, Richards is thought to have spent an estimated $25,000 on them.
She first went under the knife when she was 19. She then went for corrective surgery but the second doctor increased them to a D-cup instead.
"Even after several consultations, the doctor still put in what he thought I would want and they were bigger," the actress recalled.
Luckily, the third operation was a success. "This is the size I wanted to look at 19. There is a long investment with breast implants," she said.
Kelly Rowland: $15,000
Destiny’s Child singer Kelly paid around $10,000 to enhance her modest As to Bs in 2007, a decision a decade in the making.
"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mum and Beyonce’s mum told me to really think about it first. I took their advice and waited ten years," she said.
Carmen Electra $10,000
Former Baywatch starlet Electra had a boob job in the late ‘90s because she wanted to feel more confident and wasn’t happy with her 32B breasts. She had her assets boosted to a DD, after being assured that bigger boobs would improve her life
She revealed that her then-husband, rocker Dave Navarro, wanted her "to go bigger but I said, 'No'."