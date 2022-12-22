Henry Cavill Allegedly Fired From 'Superman' & 'The Witcher’ For 'Toxic' Behavior, Women Found Him 'Impossible' To Work With
DC Studios shocked fans when it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the franchise's Superman after claiming he was leaving The Witcher to focus on the superhero role — but RadarOnline.com has learned that a tipster stepped forward with allegations that his "toxic" behavior made him "impossible" for the opposite sex to work with.
According to an insider, “something shifted" while filming Seasons 2 and 3 of The Witcher. "[Cavill] became really impossible for women to work with, which is always a big problem, but even worse here because the showrunner is a woman," the source spilled to pop culture site Deuxmoi.
Dropping the tea during their podcast, Deuxmoi claimed the insider said Cavill "would try to overrule her and try to get changes made last minute across the board without her knowledge, which, if you know anything about showrunning, is completely f------."
The source alleged that the actor's behavior made The Witcher set "toxic."
"Female writers and directors” on the Netflix show were “suddenly completely ignored on set, unable to do their jobs,” the tipster claimed, alleging that “every department head was complaining" about him. However, the insider made it clear that Cavill was not accused of any sexual misconduct.
His behavior was “disrespectful and toxic all the same," the insider said.
Despite the alleged drama on the set, Cavill's character on The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, is said to be getting a “heroic sendoff.”
“Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri,” showrunner Lauren Hissrich said. “And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”
Lauren made no mention of his alleged "toxic" behavior or any problems with the actor. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Cavill's team for comment.