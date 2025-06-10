EXCLUSIVE: Find Out Which Huge A-List Actress Harry Styles Is 'Besotted' With — And Why His Brand Team Are 'Desperate' for Them to Get Together

A source close to Styles said: "Harry's had a low-key crush on Sydney for some time. He's blown away by her talent and thinks she’s stunning – the ideal blend of edgy and glamorous.

"It's her laid-back, unbothered vibe that really pulls him in."

Sweeney ended her seven-year relationship with Davino, 39, after postponing their wedding in February and has been seen stepping out without her engagement ring.

While she has publicly said she's "loving" being newly single, speculation around her love life has intensified in recent weeks.

From Glen Powell – her Anyone But You co-star – to reported interest from actor Ben Affleck, the Emmy-nominated actress has become a focal point of Hollywood dating rumors.

Sources now say Styles is among those keen to make a move.

One insider told us: "Sliding into Syd's DMs isn't really Harry's style. He's been quietly checking with mutual contacts to see if anyone can connect them. He wants to gauge whether she’s even interested before making a move."