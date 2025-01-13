EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Has 'Zero Interest' in Reuniting With One Direction Bandmates for Liam Payne Tribute Gig: 'His Solo Star Power is Just Too Big'

Pop hunk Harry Styles has told his One Direction pals there is "zero chance" of the band getting back together.

The superstar has shutdown embryonic plans for the lads to reform for a tribute gig in memory of tragic former 1D star Liam Payne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A showbiz source told us: "Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his own star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour."