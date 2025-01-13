EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles Has 'Zero Interest' in Reuniting With One Direction Bandmates for Liam Payne Tribute Gig: 'His Solo Star Power is Just Too Big'
Pop hunk Harry Styles has told his One Direction pals there is "zero chance" of the band getting back together.
The superstar has shutdown embryonic plans for the lads to reform for a tribute gig in memory of tragic former 1D star Liam Payne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A showbiz source told us: "Harry has put the kibosh on reuniting with his remaining One Direction bandmates because he has no interest in dimming his own star and prefers to focus on his upcoming solo album and world tour."
The Watermelon Sugar singer and his 1D pals Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were together at the November funeral of their fellow boybander Payne.
And source said they spoke about getting together for a one-off benefit gig to raise cash for a charity of Payne's family's choosing.
But our source added: "The rest of the lads were keen but Harry said he had zero interest in the project because he's just too busy.
"So as far as the fans are concerned, the funeral was the only meetup that they will ever see!
"Harry is the most successful member of the group and, frankly, he's too big for the band now. Why would he go back when he can sell out arenas on his own? His solo star power is just too big."
The lads had spoken about singing a moving tribute at the service in the style of Elton John's Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana, but this also failed to materialize.
There had been whispers of the band potentially coming back together as Malik appeared to have been cryptically posting with 1D songs in the background, which fans alluded to a potential reunion being on the cards.
Another showbiz insider said at the time: "It is such sad news and it has shocked the world. Aside from that, I do think that the members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him.
"I can't see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song and even something for his son, Bear. I feel that they will want to do something. It could also be one those things of a like a final performance/ time for them to do something together...something special."
But now Styles has moved to end all talk of a reunion.
Payne, 31, tragically fell from the third floor of a balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16. The star's death came nine years after the group disbanded.
His bandmates released a joint statement that read: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."