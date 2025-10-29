Your tip
Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber's Tense Two-Word Warning to Husband Justin Revealed by Lip Reader as Divorce Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is 'nervous' about Justin's gun hobby, an insider shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber's tense two-word warning to her husband, Justin, has been revealed by a lip reader amid divorce rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair were spotted having a date night at the World Series and, according to forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling, their conversation was anything but pleasant.

What Did Hailey Bieber Say to Justin According to a Lip Reader?

Photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey's allegedly told Justin she was 'done' and 'leaving' on a date night, a lip reader shared.

While chatting with Madison Beer, things seemed fine, but as soon as they were alone, things took a turn.

"Justin looks drained, and Hailey mirrors that same weariness," Hickling stated regarding footage analyzed for a media outlet.

Her lip reading noted the exchange they had was strained, as Hailey turned toward Justin and said, "How could you?"

Later, she leaned back, with a tightened jaw, and said, "You wanna relax... I'm done. I'm leaving."

While the railing hid the view a bit, a close-up software analysis detailed she had her head and neck forward "in a passive-aggressive manner."

"The contrast between Hailey’s sharp delivery and Justin’s muted, almost disengaged response reinforces a sense of emotional distance," Hickling noted.

Justin Bieber's Creation of his Album 'Swag' Almost Destroyed Their Marriage

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin's 'intense focus' on his new music 'put a strain on thier marriage,' a source dished.

RadarOnline.com previously shared Justin's journey to reinvent his sound almost destroyed his marriage.

He reportedly became so focused on creating fresh music that he completely cut off Hailey, which left her feeling thrust to the side.

"The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage," an insider dished. "When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out."

While he was working on his surprise album Swag, which came out earlier this year, any time Hailey and Justin were spotted in public, they looked completely miserable.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Were 'In a Much Better Place' After He Finished His Album 'Swag'

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Since finishing his album, an insider said Justin's behavior 'has been more relaxed.'

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides,” the source shared, detailing the pair were working on their relationship after his album had come out.

“Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it," they added.

They also noted the "tension had settled," and they were "able to finally connect more."

"There's still work to be done in their marriage, but they're in a much better place," they said.

Justin Bieber's Passion for Guns Is Making Hailey 'Nervous'

Photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin is reportedly 'obsessing over' his 'next guns,' according to a source.

Relationship drama aside, RadarOnline.com previously reported Hailey has had some concerns about Justin's growing penchant for guns.

"Justin's started collecting guns and his big new passion is firing them on the practice range or some remote spot in the wilderness," an insider previously claimed. "He's constantly obsessing over the next guns."

"Hailey is nervous about his fascination with firearms and trying to get him to find something else to entertain himself with, but there's not much she can do besides keep an eye on him," they continued. "If she pushes too hard, he sulks and quits talking to her or posts another angry diatribe."

The source added: "Justin's a good shot; the problem is he thinks in extremes and makes it the focus of his life. It's not sitting well with people."

