RadarOnline
Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Body Double Allegations Explode After New Prison Footage is Released — 'She Isn't the One Sitting in That Cell'

ghislaine maxwell
Source: doj; gopoversight/X

Skeptics are convinced Ghislaine Maxwell has been replaced by a body double in prison.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

New footage of Ghislaine Maxwell's recent congressional deposition has some skeptics convinced that's not really the woman who once trafficked young girls for s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The doubters claim the mystery woman in the video is actually a Maxwell doppelgänger.

Article continues below advertisement

Skeptics Compare and Contrast

ghislaine maxwell
Source: gopoversight/X

Maxwell pleaded the Fifth when questioned about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee last week, where she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as she refused to spill her secrets.

But a video of her brief appearance has conspiracy theorists convinced some secrets were indeed spilled – namely, the fact that it's not Maxwell at all.

Critics online contend the Maxwell seen on tape had a distinctively broader jawline, a different nose shape, and deeply hooded eyes. While some people attributed the changes to aging or weight gain in prison, others saw things differently.

"Yeah, that woman isn't her. No way she had a nose job," one person said on Reddit, as another piled on: "A nose job that made her look WORSE."

Article continues below advertisement

A third person investigated: "Her ears are a different shape entirely and in different positions. Her nose is completely different, as is her jawline. Those are features she wouldn't even have had access to, even change.

"I mean, there’s a Maxwell 'vibe,' but that’s the extent of the resemblance. The biggest suspense is why she would even do this and to what end. This stinks.

One user added: "When I saw the new pic, I thought it was a joke before realizing they really were trying to pass off a poor double for her."

While a commenter noted: "Someone used AI to check if the speech patterns are different & sure enough, they don't match. It’s most definitely a body double. These rich A-holes don’t play by the same rules as us."

Article continues below advertisement

Was Epstein Replaced As Well?

ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Maxwell isn't the only Epstein conspirator to face body double accusations. The massive new U.S. Justice Department document release on the disgraced financier's case has revived speculation that Epstein was secretly swapped with another prisoner before he died in federal custody.

A mysterious 4chan post published shortly before Epstein's death became public alleged "unusual" prison activity as evidence that Epstein was removed alive from the jail.

Social media users now claim the records point to Roberto Grijalva, a lieutenant at the prison at the time, as the person behind the post.

One online conspiracy theorist commented: "An anonymous 4chan poster said that Epstein was wheeled out of prison hours before his reported death. Subpoenas show that the man was Roberto Grijalva, who was a lieutenant at the prison at this time. It appears Epstein really did get broken out of prison and flown to Israel."

Article continues below advertisement

Disputing the Epstein Double Theories

jeffrey epstein
Source: doj

Epstein has been the subject of body double rumors as well.

Despite the renewed claims, the so-called Epstein body swap theory has been repeatedly rejected by official investigations.

Multiple justice department reviews concluded Epstein died by suicide, citing guard negligence and protocol failures, including guards falsifying logs and malfunctioning cameras.

Autopsy findings, video metadata, and witness testimony found no evidence that Epstein was replaced by another inmate.

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Maxwell and Epstein were both accused of trafficking minors to men for s--.

