Ghislaine Maxwell Body Double Allegations Explode After New Prison Footage is Released — 'She Isn't the One Sitting in That Cell'

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted of trafficking young girls to Epstein, appeared virtually before the House Oversight Committee last week, where she repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as she refused to spill her secrets.

But a video of her brief appearance has conspiracy theorists convinced some secrets were indeed spilled – namely, the fact that it's not Maxwell at all.

Critics online contend the Maxwell seen on tape had a distinctively broader jawline, a different nose shape, and deeply hooded eyes. While some people attributed the changes to aging or weight gain in prison, others saw things differently.

"Yeah, that woman isn't her. No way she had a nose job," one person said on Reddit, as another piled on: "A nose job that made her look WORSE."