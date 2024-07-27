Caught on Camera: Legendary Director Francis Ford Coppola Kisses ‘Megalopolis’ Extras — Told Them He was Just ‘Trying to Get Them in the Mood’
Videos have surfaced of Apocalypse Now director Francis Ford Coppola trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic, Megalopolis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just two months before the release of his self-funded passion project, Coppola found himself in trouble.
The videos, captured by a crew member during the shooting of a nightclub scene, have raised concerns about the Godfather director’s actions.
Despite sinking his own money into the film’s $120 million budget, sources indicate that Coppola seemed to "act without restraint" during the filming process.
The clip appears to corroborate recent claims that the 85-year-old director “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” and told them “he was ‘trying to get them in the mood.’”
One source, who was on the set during the nightclub scene, estimated that 150 to 200 people, including background actors and crew, were on set when Coppola began acting out.
The filmmaker allegedly kept wandering onto the set to hug and kiss several women, often inadvertently inserting himself into the shot and ruining it, which confused many on the production.
The source told outlets: “I’ve worked with really important directors, and that behavior is uncommon — the most I’ve ever seen any director do is say something like, ‘High energy, guys.’ I’ve never seen anyone on set, and this extends to a camera operator, so much as touch an actor.”
At one point in the shoot, Coppola allegedly got on a microphone and announced: “Sorry if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”
When the rumors began around the time Megalopolis screened at the Cannes Film Festival, Coppola’s team provided two on-the-record statements from people involved with the production.
Darren Demetre, an executive producer on the film, noted: “There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players.”
“It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”
“In the second statement, Mariela Comitini, the film’s first assistant director, described working with Coppola as “an honor.”
“She added: “I watched as Francis created a vibrant, professional, and positive environment on set.”
A spokesperson for Coppola declined to comment on the recently surfaced videos obtained by Variety showing the Hollywood director’s actions on set.