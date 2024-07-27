Caught on Camera: Legendary Director Francis Ford Coppola Kisses ‘Megalopolis’ Extras — Told Them He was Just ‘Trying to Get Them in the Mood’

Just two months before the release of his self-funded passion project, Coppola found himself in trouble.

The videos, captured by a crew member during the shooting of a nightclub scene, have raised concerns about the Godfather director’s actions.

Despite sinking his own money into the film’s $120 million budget, sources indicate that Coppola seemed to "act without restraint" during the filming process.

The clip appears to corroborate recent claims that the 85-year-old director “tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras” and told them “he was ‘trying to get them in the mood.’”