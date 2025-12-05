Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Explosive Timeline Alleges Influencer Martha Graeff Partied Through Daniel Vorcaro’s Miami Mansion Frenzy as His Bank Collapsed

martha
Source: @marthagraeff

Daniel Vocaro and Martha Graeff.

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 8:46 a.m. ET

Influencer and socialite Martha Graeff is facing a storm of scrutiny after new details reveal she may have been front-row for disgraced banker Daniel Vorcaro’s secret Miami real estate spree. A spree prosecutors now allege was funded by massive financial fraud inside Banco Master.

As The Real Deal uncovered, Daniel Vorcaro, the bank’s former CEO, purchased multiple luxury homes and condos in Miami, including a record-shattering $85.2 million mansion in Bay Point, all while his bank was quietly crumbling back home in Brazil

And according to a review of the alleged timeline, Martha wasn’t just nearby. She appeared to be celebrating. She was posting. She was living the lifestyle as the properties rolled in.

Here’s the alleged Martha Graeff connection.

2018–2021: Martha’s Lifestyle Takes Off

martha
Source: @marthagraeff

Watches purchased for Martha Graeff.

Martha seemingly transitions from influencer to luxury fixture, suddenly appearing on private jets, yachts, and at exclusive Miami events. Associations with wealthy Brazilian financiers, including Daniel Vorcaro.

All while Banco Master was allegedly engaging in “creative accounting irregularities.”

2023: Vorcaro Quietly Enters Miami Market — Martha Graeff Is Right There

martha
Source: @axwell/instagram

Daniel Vocaro and best friends.

LLCs tied to Vorcaro allegedly start acquiring Miami properties. Martha Graeff begins spending extended time in Miami.

2024: More Condos, More Luxury — and More Martha Graeff

martha
Source: @marthagraeff

Richard Mille purchased for Martha Graeff.

Throughout 2024, additional condos in Brickell Key and Edgewater are allegedly purchased via Vorcaro-connected LLCs

Martha’s posts from this period — now under scrutiny — include:

  • Rooftop parties

  • High-rise views matching buildings connected to the purchases

  • Luxury dinners in the same neighborhoods

  • Images on yachts and private jets

January 2025: The $85.2 Million Mansion

martha
Source: @marthagraeff

Martha Graeff and Camila Coelho celebrating.

This is the turning point.

A 20,500-square-foot mansion in Bay Point, one of Miami’s most exclusive and security-heavy neighborhoods, was purchased for $85.2M,.

Immediately after the closing:

  • Martha Graeff posts celebratory dinners

Sources tell TRD that the timing is “not subtle.”

February 2025: Second Mansion and More Celebrations

martha
Source: @camilacoelho

Camila Coelho hugging Daniel Vorcaro.

Just weeks later, another home across the street was purchased for $6.9M. Again, Martha is in Miami. Again, she’s posting celebrations. Again, insiders say she was “front and center socially.”

October–November 2025: Brazil Regulators Move In — Martha Graeff Keeps Posting

martha
Source: @marthagraeff/instagram

Best friend group picture financed by Martha Graeff and Daniel Vorcaro.

Brazil’s Central Bank investigates Banco Master for alleged fraudulent credit operations. Investigators claim the bank’s fabricated financial operations may have helped fund offshore wealth.

Meanwhile, Martha is still posting a steady stream of glam:

November 18, 2025: Vorcaro Arrested and the Spotlight Hits Martha Graeff

martha
Source: @axwell/instagram

Vercaro is arrested in Brazil. International outlets immediately begin examining his U.S. holdings. And that’s when Martha’s name surges into the headlines because her digital footprint places her inside:

  • Bay Point

  • Brickell Key

  • Edgewater luxury towers

  • Miami high-society functions tied to Vorcaro’s circle

November 30, 2025: TRD Drops the Bomb And Martha Graeff Is Officially Connected

The Real Deal publishes its Miami exposé linking Vorcaro to at least four luxury properties, all purchased during the period Martha was appearing in Miami hotspots.

Her association is now public.

December 2025–Present: Public Scrutiny Turns Into a Firestorm

By now, the narrative is unavoidable:

Martha was in the lifestyle. And she seemingly lived inside the Miami real estate empire prosecutors are now dissecting.

Her team has yet to issue a statement.

Let the timeline speak for itself.

